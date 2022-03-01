Bossip Video

Tyrese showered his beautiful girlfriend Zelie Timothy with an outpouring of love on the couple’s most recent Vlog.

The luscious Dominican model and the Fast & Furious star are currently baecationing in Europe at Bulgaria’s ritzy Villa Chinka resort. As the pair were enjoying a nice meal, Tyrese took some time out to thank his lucky lady for standing by his side through thick and thin.

“I just wanted to tell you I’m proud of you, I really, really want you to be successful. I think you’re a good person, you’ve been there for me and been the most consistent, sweet, non-judgemental, supportive person,” the 43-year-old singer gushed.

Tyrese continued:

“It hasn’t been easy to date me especially now that I’m going through what I’m going through… thank you for loving me from where I am.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CXXFdYIPaE0/

The actor ended his sweet speech with a little advice for the fellas.

“Here’s a little message to you fellas. Women may not act like but they love a man who is expressive. They love a man who can communicate and express their feelings. I am so grateful for this woman,” he added.

The 26-year-old IG influencer has been a great source of support for Tyrese, especially following the death of his mother, who passed away in mid-February after falling into a coma from COVID-19 complications.

Romance rumors about the two stars began swirling in March 2021 after the pair were caught canoodling during NBA All-Star Weekend. Timothy, who is an avid blogger and bustling business owner, shared her first Youtube video with the singer-turned-actor in September, as the lovebirds were enjoying a nice getaway in Cancun. Since then, the two have displayed a bevy of PDA on social media with some of the posts veering on the odd side for fans.

Back in April, a video surfaced of the “Baby Boy” actor helping the model to shave her lady parts. On Feb. 26, Tyrese shared a candid video of the two using the bathroom with together. In his caption, the Californa native referred to Timothy as the “love of his life.”

How stinkin’ sweet, right?

Tyrese and Timothy briefly split last year, but the cause of their sudden break was not revealed. Back in 2020 Tyrese and his now ex-wife Samantha Gibson split and the singer later revealed that he was working on “getting her back.”

“Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Magic Magic and more magic…..,” Tyrese wrote in his Instagram comments section. “Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us…. remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!!! Smiling smiling……. I’m gonna get her back watch me! [ I think ].”

So much for that.

Check Tyrese’s sweet speech to Timothy at the 19-minute mark below.