Cartier has filed a lawsuit against Tiffany & Company accusing the brand of stealing trade secrets.

This past Monday, Cartier filed a lawsuit against competitor and luxury brand Tiffany & Company. The lawsuit accuses their rival of stealing trade secrets involving its high-end jewelry from an employee it poached away at the end of last year. The lawsuit was filed in a New York state court in Manhattan with the belief Tiffany hired a junior manager just to learn more about Cartier’s “high jewelry,” collection which ranges anywhere from $50,000-$10,000,000.

Cartier sued Tiffany & Co. on Monday, accusing its luxury rival of stealing trade secrets concerning its high-end jewelry from an employee it lured away in December. Cartier points the blame of the dispute on Tiffany for hiring former employee Megan Marino. According to Complex, the suit also names Marino, as she’s accused of downloading confidential information and allegedly sharing it with Tiffany.

Marino was fired from her Tiffany job after five weeks and after the brand’s legal team found out about that escalating situation. Marino has even gone on record in an affidavit accompanying the complaint, stating Tiffany was “more interested in hiring me as a source of information than as a High Jewelry manager”. The Guardian also reports Tiffany was also accused of hiring former Cartier executive to work on a high jewelry task called the “Blue Book” despite her six-month non-compete agreement.

How this will play out is yet to be seen, but Cartier is seeking an injunction requiring that Tiffany return and not use stolen trade secrets and unspecified damages.