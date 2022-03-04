Bossip Video

A Real Housewife Of Potomac is sparking rumors that she’s leaving the show. Candiace Dillard is once again raising eyebrows with a tweet, THIS time with one that sounds like she might be ending her time as a Bravo housewife.

“Well. When one door closes, another will open,” she tweeted Wednesday.

The tweet quickly made her trend on Twitter and Candiace, 35, added fuel to the fire by retweeting Dave Quinn the author of “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: An Oral History of the Real Housewives” that reads,

“Life has a plan and we’re often the last to know about it. But take solace in knowing that what lies ahead is the path for which you were destined.”

#RHOP fans are currently up in arms about Candiace’s tweets and they’re assuming that she’s leaving the Bravo show. Several of her fans are now saying that they’ll stop watching the franchise if the “Drive Back” singer is booted.

This all comes after gossip blog Bravo And Cocktails recently reported via a blind item that a “problematic East Coast housewife” is allegedly not getting her contract renewed for the upcoming season of one of the Housewives franchises.

As previously reported the item noted that the housewife in question is known for “troublemaking” that sparks “fan outrage” over her actions and alleged lack of accountability.

“Along with the added pressure from many opinionated fans calling for her termination, the clear as day fact that she will never own up to her share of mistakes, and the high probability that she will continue to cause and get into more unnecessary trouble,” Bravo and Cocktails’ insider alleged. “It is said that producers and the network are already looking for her replacement and are already toying with some ideas, including testing the waters of some new women recommended by the current/already returning cast and the promotion of the “friend of” from last season. Watch out!”

Fans [and some fellow housewives] have been adamant that Candiace does not take accountability for going “below the belt” with her reads. Candiace however swiftly denied the rumor saying, “The one, the threat, that’s not me.”

Do YOU think Candiace Dillard is leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac?