Bossip Video

“#RHOP is not your punching bag & neither am I…”

Candiace Dillard is responding to #RHOP fans who’ve been flooding her with “violent”, “angry” and “sick” responses following Sunday’s explosive episode. As previously reported Candiace faced off with Mia Thornton while on a cast trip to Chesapeake that culminated with summer salad leaves tossed in each other’s direction and [another] stinging “your mama is low budget” diss from Candiace.

Source: SOPHY HOLLAND / Bravo

According to Real Housewives of Potomac fans, and Karen Huger, and Gizelle Bryant, Candiace took things too far considering that Mia’s mom is a recovering drug addict, something Candiace said she didn’t know at the time.

Despite her ignorance to the sensitive subject, the “Deep Space” singer has been receiving vitriolic comments from pissed-off fans and she’s none too pleased.

“The violent, angry, sick responses that you all have to what you watch on 43 mins of a reality television show says much more about your character than it will ever say about me,” tweeted Candiace on Tuesday. “Stream & seek counseling. #RHOP is not your punching bag & neither am I.

She then went on to share an angry email from a #RHOP watcher who called her a “bottom of the gutter a** b***” and a “disrespectful c***t” while demanding that she apologize to Mia.

Candy also shared her own response that simply read, “Harassment is reported to the authorities”, prompting the cowardly fan to quickly backtrack.

“I apologize,” wrote the fan. “I just don’t like bullying that’s why I went off. I apologize again.”

SMH, people need lives.

Despite detractors, Candiace is in good spirits and she’s trolling while asking Lil Nas X to do a collaboration with her a.k.a. the “most hated housewife in modern history.”

Is Candiace the “most hated in history”???

While keeping her head high Candiace is continuing to interact with fans who are on her side in the salad squabble. “Yes, this is the consensus,” said Candiace to a follower who wondered why fans think Mia Thornton should’ve been “given the same grace” as Candiace’s own mother Ms. Dorothy.

Ms. Dorothy of course gossiped with Mia about Candiace’s husband at what Mia called her “low budget” video shoot.

What do YOU think about the backlash Candiace is getting???