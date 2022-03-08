Bossip Video

Talk about TALENTED.

Monday evening, March 7, Apple TV+ celebrated the upcoming limited series premiere of “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” at The Bruin in Los Angeles.

Samuel L. Jackson serves as executive producer on the show and also stars as Ptolemy Grey.

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

We are loving this gold gown on Dominique Fishback, who stars as Robyn Barnet in the project. Her star just keeps shining brighter and brighter.

This lovely lady in green is Cynthia Kaye McWilliams who plays Sensia Howard.

Marsha Stephanie Blake (in red) takes on the role of Hilda ‘Niecie’ Brown.

‘Dear White People’ actor DeRon Horton also has a role in the series as Hilliard ‘Hilly’ Brown.

‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’ Executive Walter Mosley pulled up with his producing partner Diane Houslin, who is also an Executive Producer on the series. The show is based on Mosley’s novel.

Debbie Allen, who directed on the series, looked lovely as ever with her son Norm Nixon Jr. by her side along with Rasta Thomas.

Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter took part in the celebration.

Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson is also an Executive Producer on the series — and the couple’s good friends Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his wife Cookie came through to support them.

If you look closely you might see a few other cast members including Damon Gupton who plays Coydog McCann and Omar Miller who plays Reggie Lloyd.

The beautiful Skye Townsend was also seen on the scene.

We loved this shot with the ladies of the show, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Charity Jordan, Dominique Fishback and Denise Burse.

Will Catlett got spiffy for the big night.

Krondon looks great in a suit. We’re so glad he added acting to his repertoire.

We had to show some love to this little darling Avangeline Friedlander. Isn’t she precious?

Tamberla Perry, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Monique Coleman made a pretty picture right?

Based on the novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” the six-episode limited series, debuts globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.