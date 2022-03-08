Bossip Video

Talk about TALENTED.

Dominique Fishback hugs Samuel L. Jackson at the series premiere of Apple Original limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” at The Bruin in Los Angeles, CA, on March 7, 2022. “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” premieres on Friday, March 11, 2022 on Appl

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Monday evening, March 7, Apple TV+ celebrated the upcoming limited series premiere of “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” at The Bruin in Los Angeles.

Samuel L. Jackson attends the series premiere of Apple Original limited series "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" at The Bruin in Los Angeles, CA, on March 7, 2022.

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Samuel L. Jackson serves as executive producer on the show and also stars as Ptolemy Grey.

Dominique Fishback attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

We are loving this gold gown on Dominique Fishback, who stars as Robyn Barnet in the project. Her star just keeps shining brighter and brighter.

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

This lovely lady in green is Cynthia Kaye McWilliams who plays Sensia Howard.

Marsha Stephanie Blake and Dominique Fishback attend the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Marsha Stephanie Blake (in red) takes on the role of Hilda ‘Niecie’ Brown.

DeRon Horton attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

‘Dear White People’ actor DeRon Horton also has a role in the series as Hilliard ‘Hilly’ Brown.

Walter Mosley and Diane Houslin attend the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’ Executive Walter Mosley pulled up with his producing partner Diane Houslin, who is also an Executive Producer on the series. The show is based on Mosley’s novel.

Norm Nixon Jr., Debbie Allen and Rasta Thomas attend the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Debbie Allen, who directed on the series, looked lovely as ever with her son Norm Nixon Jr. by her side along with Rasta Thomas.

Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulte attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter took part in the celebration.

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson, Cookie Johnson and Earvin "Magic" Johnson attend the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson is also an Executive Producer on the series — and the couple’s good friends Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his wife Cookie came through to support them.

The cast attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

If you look closely you might see a few other cast members including Damon Gupton who plays Coydog McCann and Omar Miller who plays Reggie Lloyd.

Skye Townsend attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

The beautiful Skye Townsend was also seen on the scene.

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Charity Jordan, Dominique Fishback and Denise Burse attend the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

We loved this shot with the ladies of the show, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Charity Jordan, Dominique Fishback and Denise Burse.

William Catlett attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Will Catlett got spiffy for the big night.

Marvin 'Krondon' Jones III attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Krondon looks great in a suit. We’re so glad he added acting to his repertoire.

Avangeline Friedlander attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

We had to show some love to this little darling Avangeline Friedlander. Isn’t she precious?

Tamberla Perry, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Tamberla Perry, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Monique Coleman made a pretty picture right?

Walter Mosley and Samuel L. Jackson attends the series premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+

Based on the novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” the six-episode limited series, debuts globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

