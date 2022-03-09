Bossip Video

Luckily for Larsa Pippen, she just got another 15 minutes.

As fans of Kim Kardashian already know, Larsa was best friends with the reality star for years. But, in 2020, their friendship came to an abrupt end, fueling rumors about what could have come between Kim and the Real Housewives of Miami star.

At the time, Larsa dropped a lot of hints about the dissolution of their friendship, alluding to the idea that Kim’s then-husband Kanye West had a lot to do with it. In November 2020, Larsa claimed Ye “brainwashed” Kim and her sisters against her because he felt “threatened.”

"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," she said on the Hollywood Raw podcast. "So I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her.' That kinda had something to do with it." She continued, "I don't want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person. I got my own s***."

Going on to claim…pretty much the opposite of her previous explanation, Larsa spoke about the situation on Real Housewives, claiming her friendship with Kim fell apart because she was “stuck in the middle” of Kim and Kanye and “knew too much.”

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” she said. “I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem.”

That’s when Larsa claimed she and Ye “always had a great relationship,” saying that he would call her at all hours of the night seeking advice. The reality star says she became the rapper’s “go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with x, y, and z,” but when she blocked his number to limit how much he could contact her, he became “really upset.”

Fast forward to the current day, after all the Kim and Larsa drama had finally died down, it got reignited by a recent “like” from none other than Kanye.

Fans on Instagram couldn’t help but notice Ye liked a lingerie photo of Larsa that was posted to In Touch Weekly’s social media account over the weekend. West didn’t comment on the post, nor does he follow Larsa on Instagram, but the double-tap still raised a lot of eyebrows.

To make this show of support from Kanye all the move confusing, just last month, Larsa promoted Ye’s Stem Player on her social media pages. So, maybe this recent IG “like” is more than meets the eye.

Will Larsa be the next woman we see by West’s side? Hopefully not…but we can’t put it past him.