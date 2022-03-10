You probably already know that Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, but did you know she made it there by working way harder than the rest of us?

In a recent shoot with Variety highlighting the Kardashian family leading up to their new Hulu series, Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney were asked what advice they would give to women who want to be successful in the world of business.

From the looks of it, Kim couldn’t wait to reply to this one, condescendingly dishing out some advice to all of the lazy heathens who weren’t born rich; work harder, dummy!

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim says. “Get your fu***** a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Just like Kim thought, look at you here reading about celebrity news instead of WORKING! You’ll never be successful!!!!

To make this “advice” even more unbelievable, none other than Kourtney Kardashian decided to chime in here with a “so true!”…knowing damn well the last 5 years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians chronicled the fact that she didn’t want to “work” (ie: sit in a chair and get her makeup done).

In response to the idea that she and her sisters are only famous for being famous, Kim continued:

“Who gives a f**k. We focus on the positive. We work our a**es off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Hey, she doesn’t know what to tell you. All Kim knows is that the reason she’s richer than you is because you’re lazy. Get over it. And, hey, why are you still here??? Get back to work!

Of course, it didn’t take social media long to drag Kimmy by her culturally appropriated “Bo Derek braids,” pointing out the (obvious) fact that the reality star’s work ethic isn’t the only difference between her and us.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion…nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” tweeted The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil after the Kim clip surfaced. “This same 24 hours in the day s–t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

There were thousands of other similar responses, too, including some people who used to work very hard for the Kardashians and, somehow, still aren’t rich.

Amid all the backlash, Kim’s publicist and friend Tracy Romulus took to Twitter to double down on all of her comments–so we probably shouldn’t expect a retraction any time soon.

“As someone who immigrated to this country with nothing & grew up in poverty, who has held more than a dozen minimum wage paying jobs well into her twenties & lived paycheck to paycheck for more than half of her life—I was not offended by this comment because its what I had to do,” she wrote. “And you shouldn’t be either,” Tracy continued. “Regardless of wealth, circumstances or opportunities that you are given or not given, any successful person living in the United States or a free country where there is opportunity—success is a mindset and can be achieved.”

She added a bit more in defense of Kim on IG.

Welp, if someone who’s best friends with Kim agrees, she must be right!

Happy belated International Women’s Day, you lazy b****es!