Father of eight Nick Cannon wasted no time addressing news of his daytime talk show being pulled off of television. Yesterday, news broke that the Nick Cannon Show would film its last two episodes and not return to the air. Page Six was first to report the information, attributing the show cancellation to low viewership and ratings.

Just hours after news broke, 41-year-old Nick addressed the cancelation and the reports that his program was ending to make room for Jennifer Hudson’s upcoming talk show.

"It's interesting. This is show business, and the biggest word is business. I show up each and every day, bright and early to give you a show and I am also a business, man. This has been a dream come true. I want to expand and elevate.

Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Have The ‘Bandwidth’ For More Babies, Admits It’s ‘Impossible’ To Win Back ‘Dream Girl’ Mariah Carey We ain’t going nowhere, but it’s about broadening my audience. You have become my family. Thank you. We laugh together, we cry together, we pray together. I do what I can and we let God do what I can’t.”

Cannon assured viewers there are still more shows scheduled to air before their final episode.

“We still have more shows. This isn’t the last show. We have a month of shows that’s going to be on,” he noted. “This has been a blessing and dream come true. Thank you for letting me come into your homes.”

Cannon added that there would still be more of him on television even after the somber news.

“I always have something coming!”

Debmar-Mercury Presidents Call Nick Cannon Show Cancelation “A Difficult Decision”

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Nick Cannon producer-distributor and Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, addressed their decision to cancel The Nick Cannon Show in a statement to ET. The two businessmen said the show had “potential”, and said it was a difficult decision.