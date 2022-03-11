Bossip Video

Young Dolph’s memorial outside of Makeda’s cookies will come down after the owner expressed concerns for public safety.

Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis Tennessee has become home to a pop-up memorial for the late rapper Young Dolph. Last November Dolph was murdered at the store while he was picking up cookies for his grandmother before a scheduled Turkey Drive to give back to the community.

Since his passing, people have visited the cookie shop on Airways Boulevard to pay their respects and mourn but now the memorial is coming to a close. According to ABC24, the owner of Makeda’s cookies has changed their mind about re-opening the business which promoted the building owner to make the decision to close the memorial.

“I understand you have to lease it out and run a business,” community activist Frank Gotti told ABC24. “I understand it. It’s his building and nobody can argue with him on that. I appreciate him for keeping it up this long.”

For those hoping to eventually make their way to Memphis to pay their respects to Young Dolph, they are still in luck. A new memorial for Dolph will eventually be erected at Castalia Heights.