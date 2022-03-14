Bossip Video

We’ve said it time and time again and white people just refuse to listen. It is easy as hell to avoid drawing the ire of Black folks, just stop doing dumb s**t. Stop saying racist things. Think about what you’re saying before you say it. Clearly, this is much easier said than done because here we go yet again.

Last night, Jane Campion, the director of the film The Power of The Dog, (yeah, we’ve never heard of it either) accepted her “best director” honor at the Critics Choice Awards. According to THR, during her speech she thanked Halle Berry then turned her…admiration (…?) to Venus and Serena Williams.

“What an honor to be in the room with you,” she told the tennis legends. “I’d also just like to give my love out to my fellow — the guys. And Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys, like I have to,” she said, as the TV cameras caught Serena clapping animatedly in the audience. https://twitter.com/phil_lewis_/status/1503206213579853826?s=21

Serena’s approval didn’t stop a great many people from feeling some type of way about that last lil’ bit. “However, you do not play against the guys, like I have to”. First and foremost, it is not factually correct to say that the Williams sisters do not compete against men. They are women in this world of inequity, they are always competing against men despite the fact that they shouldn’t be. Moreover, mayo madam, they HAVE played against men and whooped their a**es numerous times as grand slam doubles champions.

At some point, Campion is going to have to speak to this issue because the conversation on Twitter is very loud and we highly doubt that it’s going to quiet down anytime soon.

What say you about Campion’s speech? Do you see her speech as shady or do you feel like if Serena ain’t mad, then you ain’t mad? Hit the comment section and chime in on Twitter!