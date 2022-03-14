Cornrow Papi
Drake said jus gimme da light pic.twitter.com/tcrQBG5rkn
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 12, 2022
Drake Debuts New Hairstyle On His Instagram Stories
Months after inspiring fans to etch hearts into the hair, Drake is settling into his tender braidlette phase that started when he modeled the new look on a recent Instagram Story.
Drake is soo damn funny like i can’t take him seriously AT ALLL pic.twitter.com/kh8Rq1ilip
— HEEDlE (@heyheedie) March 12, 2022
At this point, it’s clear the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper is running out of things to do as he continues to reign as Rap’s biggest star.
Drake Gifted $77K Owl Ring Paying Homage To His Son
His new hairstyle (that matches his son’s) comes at a time when he’s a bored multi-millionaire dabbling in everything including his OVO line, Better World Fragrance House collection of luxury candles, and sports betting.
Blessed with more money than he can ever spend, Drake lives lavishly in his massive Toronto mansion and recently put up $1.5 million on the Rams and his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of their Super Bowl victory.
Most recently, he was gifted a $77K ring by Kai Bent-Lee–the restaurateur and son of famous Canadian celeb chef Susur Lee.
The stunning bling was crafted by famed jeweler Alex Moss and weighs in at 83 grams with 14 karat gold and 15.7 carats of VVS D-F natural diamonds. You can tell no expense was spared in the process of making the ring which has a nod to his son Adonis in the form of his birthday date “11” on the ring.
Adonis was born on October 11, 2017. Yep, it’s already been 5 years.
Drake clearly has a penchant for BIG jewelry and previously made headlines with that infamous “O” chain and with his 100-carat owl chain that came with its own birdcage.
Are you feeling Drake’s new look? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Drake’s new braidlettes on the flip.
“Drake said jus gimme da light” – you know what…
Drake saw my edit and said it was good! 😩😩😩😩😩😩
HELPPPPPPPPPPP!!!! pic.twitter.com/U01Swvl17r
— Boochie is my Name 🥸 (@stawpfeenin) March 12, 2022
“Drake saw my edit and said it was good! 😩😩😩😩😩😩
HELPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!” – this cover!
Drake's brain if he ends up sneezing with them Shemar Moore braids in his head: pic.twitter.com/ieQOj7kpes
— Thin Poppa Pump |💟| (@MillyBeamen) March 12, 2022
“Drake’s brain if he ends up sneezing with them Shemar Moore braids in his head” – *howls*
https://twitter.com/zackfox/status/1502809261927133186
“I know drake tender lil scalp screamin like tom the cat with them tight a** braids” – TENDER LIL SCALP
Barbers gotta be relieved now that Drake got braids they don’t have to edge heart outlines in grown men’s hairlines. pic.twitter.com/gztGAOEk3n
— @MF_Brown (@MF_Brown) March 12, 2022
“Barbers gotta be relieved now that Drake got braids they don’t have to edge heart outlines in grown men’s hairlines” – so glad that era is over
I feel like Drake wit the braids bouta do some nut shit
No nigga that decide to braid his hair mid-life got any good ideas up sleeve 😭😭😭
— fresh (@fauxfresh) March 13, 2022
“I feel like Drake wit the braids bouta do some nut sh*t
No n*gga that decide to braid his hair mid-life got any good ideas up sleeve” – welppp
Drake saw the Rihanna situation and said “it must be the braids”
— gov’nuh (@brianbyname) March 12, 2022
“Drake saw the Rihanna situation and said “it must be the braids” – well…
