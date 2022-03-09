‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Pepa Addresses Her Sister’s Spicy Role In The Family’s Feud [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. The issues between Tee Tee and her mom Maureen and Egypt and Pepa have been brewing for the last SEVERAL seasons of “Growing Up Hip Hop” — at this point the family’s feud is about to go down as one of the most hostile in history, but this week Pepa faces Maureen and Tee Tee DIRECTLY to discuss the communication break down. The clip below features Pepa explaining how/why she sent the message to Tee Tee hoping to squash any beef.

Wow. What did you think? Pepa might have taken her name from a seasoning but Maureen is pretty spicy herself!

Here’s the full episode description:

In this episode, Tee Tee and Maureen confront Pep about Egypt. Briana’s new fling shocks all and brings her face to face with Pep at a family party. JoJo fights to save his marriage with a big surprise for Tanice. Eric spills the tea on his past with Tee Tee.

Wait a minute — Eric is spilling tea on Tee Tee? We gotta see this. We’re glad to see Jo Jo is putting up a good fight for Tanice. We want them to be marriage role models just like Rev. Run and Justine. And what is Briana up to now? It’s always something.

The all new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” will debut on Thursday, March 10 at 9pm ET on WeTV.

Will you be watching?