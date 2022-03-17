‘Marry Me Now’ Exclusive: Mooch Tells Her Mom And Grandmother About Her Proposal Plans

This is going to be good.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the premiere episode of ‘Marry Me Now,’ OWN’s newest unscripted series set in Houston, TX where relationship expert Rebecca Lynn Pope coaches women to take their futures into their own hands by proposing to their significant other and marrying their love — all within a three day window! What a wild wedding concept right?

The clip below is from the premiere episode airing March 19 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN, which follows longtime couple Mooch and Ken of Houston TX. Mooch is ready to propose to Ken, but first she wants the blessing of her mother, Coulette Kenney, and her grandmother, Helen Joyner. Check out the clip to see the sage advice Mooch receives from her mom.

How cute was her grandmother?! And her mom really had some amazing advice. So many women lose themselves in their marriages and partnerships — it’s important that we all attend to our own happiness FIRST, right?

Rebecca Lynn Pope is a life coach who specializes in relationship coaching, spiritual healing, confidence coaching, business coaching and leadership development. She is also a published author and a motivational speaker. Along with her husband, she is the co-owner of Abundant Life Path, where she trains other spirit-led coaches. As a woman of faith, she provides heart healing and spiritual advising to women around the world.

Imagine trying to coach a woman into asking her partner for marriage IMMEDIATELY. We’re excited to see Rebecca’s skills at work.

Here’s more about the show:

“Marry Me Now” follows eight women from Houston, TX, who are in long-term relationships, but are ready to stop waiting for their significant other. Each week, Rebecca guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All this in just three days. From finding the perfect dress, to breaking the news to both families, the bride-to-be shocks her partner with the proposal, and (hopefully) exchanging vows. Whether or not they make it down the aisle, these women will finally get the clarity they need to move forward and live happily ever after. The series ultimately takes a closer look at traditional roles in relationships. It is also about women who know what they want and are ready to say yes to their future.

The series will also stream the same day on discovery+.

“Marry Me Now” premieres Saturday, March 19 @ 9pm ET/PT

