Ayeeee!

3-time Grammy-winner Maxwell dazzled Atlanta with his stallion-kneed showmanship during a recent tour stop that sparked hilarious hysteria across social media.

The silky-voiced singer is currently headlining The Night Tour in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective–a preeminent coalition of independent Black promoters also responsible for New Edition’s Culture Tour.

With Anthony Hamilton and Joe opening, Maxwell has wowed crowds on the 25-date run ahead of his long-awaited new album that will close out his classic trilogy he began with Grammy-winning epic ‘BLACKsummers’night’ in 2009.

“Maxwell is one of the most respected artists in the industry,” said Gary Guidry, CEO, Black Promoters Collective. “His body of work and showmanship is second to none. We believe he has a true connection to the culture. We are happy to partner with him on the NIGHT 2022 Tour and look forward to growing this relationship for years to come.”

Maxwell recently received the “Legend” Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards after two decades of R&B/Soul excellence that started with his critically-acclaimed debut ‘Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.’

It earned Grammy nominations, double-platinum status, and RIAA gold for the single, “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).” The platinum albums ‘Embrya’ (1998) and ‘Now’ (2001) followed.

His last album ‘blackSUMMERS’night’–the second installment of his musical trilogy–earned Maxwell his third Grammy (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”), an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).

Are you planning on seeing Maxwell Thee Stallion at a Night Tour stop near you? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria on the flip.