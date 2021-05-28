Bossip Video

Those boys are GOOD!

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are still riding the wave of their instant classic single “Leave The Door Open.” Despite being several months old, the duo is known as Silk Sonic still has everyone’s undivided attention with their vintage vocals, sartorial splendor, and crowd-pleasing live performances.

Last night, their ability to have people eating out of the palms of their hands was on full display at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Both Bruno and Anderson were in the rare form alongside their background singers as they sang Victoria’s secrets right off of her hips and thighs.

This is just a taste of what we can expect from the duo as they crank away at completing their Silk Sonic album together. Currently, the project does not have a release date, but back in February, the group teased that legendary Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins would be their “special guest” on the forthcoming project.

It’s great news for both Bruno and Anderson fans as the two stars have been a bit quiet on the album front.

“An Evening With Silk Sonic” will be the first new album from Bruno Mars in five years since 24K Magic dropped back in 2016 and it will serve as the first full-length project that we’ve heard from Anderson.Paak since 2019’s Ventura.

It’s going to be quite a summer if these two hit the road for a tour. Fellas, do the right thing. Pay attention to when tickets go on sale because this is guaranteed to sell out! Peep the video of the Silk Sonic performance in the clip below.





Now, WHERE IS THE ALBUM? BUELLER? BUELLER? BUELLER?!?! It’s been long enough now! Give us what we want! Don’t Rihanna us, bros!