Jaxon Hayes is being sued by his ex-girlfriend for domestic abuse and false imprisonment.

Last July, NBA Pelicans baller Jaxson Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a fight with police in which he allegedly became combative and wouldn’t let police perform a wellness check. The reason the police were doing the check was due to a call from his ex-girlfriend Sofia Jamora’s cousin, who claimed she was told to call the police to the resident via text message.

At the time, the details leading up to the arrest were overshadowed by the arrest. Now, according to TMZ, Sofia is detailing her experiences with Jaxson in a new lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, she reveals the alleged abuse started on Valentine’s Day 2021 in a Dallas hotel room, when she joked about the lack of flowers as he returned from his game. She claims he hit her with a suitcase he tossed at her, physically stopped her from leaving, and broke the bathroom door to get her phone from her.

She also revealed the details leading up to his July arrest. That day, she says she was at a photoshoot while Jaxson, his two dogs, and his cousin stayed at her house. When she returned, she found her dog severely injured with a bitemark presumably from Jaxon’s bigger dogs and Jaxson “passed out from a drug-induced stupor”. The chaos allegedly began when she was awakened by Jaxon upset she put his dog in crates and allegedly threatened for his cousin to rape her. She says it got physical, with him even throwing the dog and then shaking her until she locked herself in the bathroom. He allegedly broke the bathroom door down and roughed her up and dragged her downstairs before breaking various items around the house and on the property.

Eventually, she was able to lock him out of the house, which is around the time the police showed up and found a hostile Haynes, which was seen in the footage that was released to the public.

Jamora is suing for assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress.