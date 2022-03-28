Bossip Video

Celebrities stepped out in their best for this year’s 94th OSCARS and we’re happy to say we saw way more do’s than don’ts.

Zoe Kravitz at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

We almost don’t know where to start but, Zoe Kravitz definitely killed it as usual so we’re comfortable kicking it off with her petal pink custom Saint Laurent look. You likey right?

Megan Thee Stallion at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Megan Thee Stallion showed a lil thigh meat in her Gaurav Gupta gown

Megan Thee Stallion at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

The train was definitely a thing

Tiffany Haddish at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Tiffany Haddish rocked Dolce and Gabbana to present. She’s been killing it all weekend.

Chloe Bailey at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

It’s been foot on neck season for Chloe all year and tonight was no different! We’re dedicated all our awards to the public display of yamz — brought to you by her l.v.d.f. look

Halle Bailey The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Birthday girl Halle Bailey stunned in a teal Roberto Cavalli cutout number. We love this look and especially that it’s kind of an homage to her upcoming role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Zendaya The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Zendaya cut an elegant form in this custom Valentino look consisting of a silk blouse and sequinned skirt. Are y’all feeling it?

Serena Willams at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Serena Williams wore this rose pink Gucci gown for the big night. How do we feel?

Venus Williams at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Venus went with a sleek Elie Saab look. Super stunning right?

Demi Singleton at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Demi Singleton, who played Serena in ‘King Richard’ wore a custom Miu Miu gown. Love this lavender on her.

Saniyya Singleton at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Saniyya Sidney, who played Venus in ‘King Richard’ also went with pastels, but she chose a floral Armani Prive look. You like?

Jada Pinkett Smith The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

We can’t neglect Jada Pinkett-Smith who wore a big Jean Paul Gaultier ballgown in an emerald shade

Lupita Nyong'o at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Lupita Nyong’o was shining in her custom Prada

The 94th OSCARS

H.E.R. had a little fun in her highlighter shade Carolina Herrera. We love that she kept it young and fun.

Ariana DeBose The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Speaking of young and fun, we can’t neglect Ariana Debose in her custom Valentino look. It’s very unconventional with the pants and shawl/shrug. Do you like it or nah?

Hit the flip for some men’s and couples fashion

