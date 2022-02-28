We thought you might be tired of that same ol’ ‘Who Looked More Bangin’ format and decided to switch it up for our SAG Awards red carpet coverage.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-SHOW

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

TNT and TBS aired the 2022 SAG awards Sunday night and a lot of our faves showed up looking like some snacks. Take this trio for example!

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Sandra looked stunning in her silver Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 bow-strap tiered gown.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cynthia Erivo couldn’t stop showing off her bright red manicure which perfectly matched her custom Louis Vuitton vinyl look. You likey?

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The girls were cute but could anything top Kerry Washington in this bright yellow Celia Kritharioti gown?

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

The actress coordinated the look with Messika jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

While we’re on the subject of Kerry, can we just say how happy we were that Getty managed to grab some photos of her and hubby Nnamdi Asomugha with Jessica Chastain who captured the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a leading role thanks to her portrayal of American evangelist Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Another favorite of the night for us was Venus Williams who wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown that involved a silver bustier bodysuit with high-slit white draped sleeve and skirt. She also wore Stuart Weitzman heels and completed the look with a Rodo clutch and Gismondi 1754 jewels.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Serena attended the awards with her sister Isha Price.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-SHOW

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The sisters posed for a great group shot with Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, the actresses who played Venus and Serena in ‘King Richard.’

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

She might be an athlete but Venus looked perfectly in her element posing alongside actors like Rob Morgan and Meryl Streep.  We see you too Kid Cudi.

 

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

 

Cudi’s look is worth a full-body shot too.  Looks like he had a little skirting detail to shmancy up the already dressy sequined suit. What do y’all think about the 1’s as footwear with the black-tie look? We actually love them.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Carl Clemons-Hopkins from ‘Hacks’ wore a Weisheng Paris look that had him twirling all night.

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-SHOW

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

 

The BTS shots during the ceremony are actually our favorite part. Jennifer Hudson just casually chilling in the background while Helen Mirren and Kerry Washington have what looks like a really intriguing conversation.

 

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jennifer wore a curve complimenting pale pink floral adorned Vera Wang gown. Super flirty and feminine. Y’all likey?

 

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Pink was a popular color for the night.  Dame Helen Mirren accepted her Lifetime Achievement SAG in a pale pink gown, while Ariana DeBose picked up the win for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a Supporting Role for ‘West Side Story’ while rocking a pink Valentino gown that was a much deeper hue.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Ariana’s pink pairs perfectly with Karen Pittman’s gold, right?

 

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Salma Hayek was looking GOOD GOOGLY MOOGLY good in Gucci.

 

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads in Versace

 

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

And Lady Gaga was stunning in a white Armani Privé column gown with a sequin bodice.

 

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Since we’re already talking about the ‘House of Gucci’ cast, we can’t neglect Uncle Paolo aka Jared Leto, who went all out in a Gucci look. Do you hate it or love it?!

 

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Rosario Dawson kept it simple in a black Oscar de la Renta gown. A lot of folks noted that this was her first red carpet since splitting with Cory Booker but we’re not sure y’all cared that much to begin with about that relationship… Were we wrong?

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Laverne Cox also wore black for the big night, but both her bag and the details were super sparkly.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Yvette Nicole Brown looked beautiful in red.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

And we love Saniyya Sidney’s blue gown.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

We’re also digging Demi Singleton’s braids (with the photobomb from Cynthia Erivo).

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The smiles are EVERYTHING

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Demi and Saniyya were snapped chatting it up with Tyler Perry

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

“Hamilton” vets Emmy Raver-Lampman, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs posed together for a shot.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Emmy and Daveed go together, if y’all didn’t know. We highly recommend you check out their crib in the episode they did with Architectural Digest. It was bomb.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

While we’re talking teams — let’s not neglect how lit the ‘Squid Game’ squad was last night. Congrats to them for taking home the award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. Actress Jung Ho-Yeon also won in the Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a drama series category.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith had people talking about their color-coordinated look.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Apparently, Jada styled herself for the night, pulling this vintage Gareth Pugh out of her closet for the event.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

What were some of your favorite looks and moments from the 2022 SAG Awards?

Categories: Actors, Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.