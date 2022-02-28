We thought you might be tired of that same ol’ ‘Who Looked More Bangin’ format and decided to switch it up for our SAG Awards red carpet coverage.

TNT and TBS aired the 2022 SAG awards Sunday night and a lot of our faves showed up looking like some snacks. Take this trio for example!

Sandra looked stunning in her silver Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 bow-strap tiered gown.

Cynthia Erivo couldn’t stop showing off her bright red manicure which perfectly matched her custom Louis Vuitton vinyl look. You likey?

The girls were cute but could anything top Kerry Washington in this bright yellow Celia Kritharioti gown?

The actress coordinated the look with Messika jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

While we’re on the subject of Kerry, can we just say how happy we were that Getty managed to grab some photos of her and hubby Nnamdi Asomugha with Jessica Chastain who captured the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a leading role thanks to her portrayal of American evangelist Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Another favorite of the night for us was Venus Williams who wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown that involved a silver bustier bodysuit with high-slit white draped sleeve and skirt. She also wore Stuart Weitzman heels and completed the look with a Rodo clutch and Gismondi 1754 jewels.

Serena attended the awards with her sister Isha Price.

The sisters posed for a great group shot with Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, the actresses who played Venus and Serena in ‘King Richard.’

She might be an athlete but Venus looked perfectly in her element posing alongside actors like Rob Morgan and Meryl Streep. We see you too Kid Cudi.

Cudi’s look is worth a full-body shot too. Looks like he had a little skirting detail to shmancy up the already dressy sequined suit. What do y’all think about the 1’s as footwear with the black-tie look? We actually love them.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins from ‘Hacks’ wore a Weisheng Paris look that had him twirling all night.

The BTS shots during the ceremony are actually our favorite part. Jennifer Hudson just casually chilling in the background while Helen Mirren and Kerry Washington have what looks like a really intriguing conversation.

Jennifer wore a curve complimenting pale pink floral adorned Vera Wang gown. Super flirty and feminine. Y’all likey?

Pink was a popular color for the night. Dame Helen Mirren accepted her Lifetime Achievement SAG in a pale pink gown, while Ariana DeBose picked up the win for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a Supporting Role for ‘West Side Story’ while rocking a pink Valentino gown that was a much deeper hue.

Ariana’s pink pairs perfectly with Karen Pittman’s gold, right?

Salma Hayek was looking GOOD GOOGLY MOOGLY good in Gucci.

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads in Versace

And Lady Gaga was stunning in a white Armani Privé column gown with a sequin bodice.

Since we’re already talking about the ‘House of Gucci’ cast, we can’t neglect Uncle Paolo aka Jared Leto, who went all out in a Gucci look. Do you hate it or love it?!

Rosario Dawson kept it simple in a black Oscar de la Renta gown. A lot of folks noted that this was her first red carpet since splitting with Cory Booker but we’re not sure y’all cared that much to begin with about that relationship… Were we wrong?

Laverne Cox also wore black for the big night, but both her bag and the details were super sparkly.

Yvette Nicole Brown looked beautiful in red.

And we love Saniyya Sidney’s blue gown.

We’re also digging Demi Singleton’s braids (with the photobomb from Cynthia Erivo).

The smiles are EVERYTHING

Demi and Saniyya were snapped chatting it up with Tyler Perry

“Hamilton” vets Emmy Raver-Lampman, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs posed together for a shot.

Emmy and Daveed go together, if y’all didn’t know. We highly recommend you check out their crib in the episode they did with Architectural Digest. It was bomb.

While we’re talking teams — let’s not neglect how lit the ‘Squid Game’ squad was last night. Congrats to them for taking home the award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. Actress Jung Ho-Yeon also won in the Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a drama series category.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith had people talking about their color-coordinated look.

Apparently, Jada styled herself for the night, pulling this vintage Gareth Pugh out of her closet for the event.

What were some of your favorite looks and moments from the 2022 SAG Awards?