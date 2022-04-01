‘Marry Me Now’ Exclusive: Amber’s Sister Doesn’t Seem Confident In Her Proposal Plan

The weekend is here and you know that’s when the relationship drama really heats up on OWN.

If you’ve been tuning in on Saturdays at 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT, the network’s latest unscripted series ‘MARRY ME NOW’ follows eight women from Houston, TX, who are in long-term relationships, but are ready to stop waiting for their significant other. Each week, Rebecca guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All this in just three days. From finding the perfect dress, to breaking the news to both families, the bride-to-be concludes by ultimately shocking her partner with the proposal, and (hopefully) exchanging vows. Whether or not they make it down the aisle, these women will finally get the clarity they need to move forward and live happily ever after.

We’ve got a couple of exclusive sneak preview clips from Saturday night’s show featuring Amber and Arlick, who have been together for two years. Check out an introduction clip for the episode below:





Eeeeek! ‘Why you got that on?!’

‘Marry Me Now’ airs Saturday night at 9pm EST on OWN