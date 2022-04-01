Bossip Video

Atlanta Police Arrest Man Who Killed Mother Of Young Thug’s Children At Bowling Alley

The news of a young woman being gunned down in the parking lot of an Atlanta bowling alley following a petty argument sent shock and disgust through the viewing public. When it was subsequently revealed that the woman was 31-year-old Lakevia Jackson and she was the mother of Young Thug’s 14-year-old son, the level of shock intensified. For weeks now, questions about whether or not the Atlanta Police Department would find Jackson’s killer or if he would ultimately turn himself in.

We now have an answer.

According to Fox5Atlanta, the fugitive team and U.S. Marshals slapped handcuffs on 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood Thursday. He has been charged with felony murder and confined to Fulton County Jail. Authorities say that Fleetwood has circulated the criminal justice system 16 times for a bevy of crimes including narcotics-related crimes, fraud, criminal trespassing, and eluding police. Sounds like a recipe for a life sentence if you ask us but we’ll definitely be watching to see how this all shakes out.

“We are happy that Mr. Fleetwood is in our custody,” Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said.

Continued prayers for Lakevia Jackson’s family, friends, and especially her son.