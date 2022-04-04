Bossip Video

The 2022 Grammys were bustling with star power and standout ensembles.

Ahead of entering the 64th annual ceremony taking place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, several celebs walked the carpet in eye-catching couture.

Doja Cat was spotted in a cerulean one-shoulder Atelier Versace look…

while Megan Thee Stallion donned tiger-striped Roberto Cavalli.

SZA wowed the crowd in a flower embellished Jean Paul Gaultier gown…

and Saweetie put on a show for the cameras.

Saweetie first stepped out in hot pink Valentino…

before switching it up and wearing a black high-low gown with a foiled silver leaf bodice.

Saweetie was nominated for Best Rap Song (“Best Friend”) and Best New Artist at the Grammys.

She lost in both categories with Best New Artist going to Olivia Rodrigo and Best Rap Song going to Kanye West and Jay Z for the Donda track “Jail” but she still looked stunning for the evening.

Jazmine Sullivan was also spotted, and although she skipped out on the carpet, she turned heads backstage in a Chrisitan Siriano suit while clutching her TWO trophies.

The songstress won her first Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Pick Up Your Feelings” and later, Best R&B Album for”Heaux Tales.”

“I wrote this project to deal with my own shame and un-forgiveness around some of the decisions that I made in my 20s that weren’t favorable,” said Sullivan in her Best R&B Album acceptance speech. “What it ended up being was a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time.

Other style standouts include Laverne Cox who rocked purple hair and a John Galliano dress…

Chloe Bailey in Valentino…

Tiffany Haddish in custom Prada…

Tinashe in GCDS…

Snoh Aalegra in Versace…

Dreezy in Mugler…

and H.E.R. in Dundas.

Men’s Fashion At The 2022 Grammys

For the fellas, Lil Nas X poped up on the carpet in Balenciagia…

and posed with his homie/collaborator Jack Harlow.

Jidenna looked interesting in his 2022 Grammys ensemble…

Giveon wore a Chanel pantsuit…

and Nas brought his [all-grown up!] daughter Destiny Jones as his date.

After seeing all of these looks, you tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2022 Grammys?