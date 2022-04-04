Bossip Video

 

The 2022 Grammys were bustling with star power and standout ensembles.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Ahead of entering the 64th annual ceremony taking place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, several celebs walked the carpet in eye-catching couture.

 

Doja Cat was spotted in a cerulean one-shoulder Atelier Versace look…

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

GRAMMYS

Source: ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty

while Megan Thee Stallion donned tiger-striped Roberto Cavalli.

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

SZA wowed the crowd in a flower embellished Jean Paul Gaultier gown…

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Saweetie put on a show for the cameras.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Saweetie first stepped out in hot pink Valentino…

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

before switching it up and wearing a black high-low gown with a foiled silver leaf bodice.

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Saweetie was nominated for Best Rap Song (“Best Friend”) and Best New Artist at the Grammys.

She lost in both categories with Best New Artist going to Olivia Rodrigo and Best Rap Song going to Kanye West and Jay Z for the Donda track “Jail” but she still looked stunning for the evening.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

 

 

Jazmine Sullivan was also spotted, and although she skipped out on the carpet, she turned heads backstage in a Chrisitan Siriano suit while clutching her TWO trophies.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Winners Photo Room

Source: David Becker / Getty

The songstress won her first Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Pick Up Your Feelings” and later, Best R&B Album for”Heaux Tales.”

“I wrote this project to deal with my own shame and un-forgiveness around some of the decisions that I made in my 20s that weren’t favorable,” said Sullivan in her Best R&B Album acceptance speech. “What it ended up being was a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-TROPHY

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Other style standouts include Laverne Cox who rocked purple hair and a John Galliano dress…

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Chloe Bailey in Valentino…

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Tiffany Haddish in custom Prada…

GRAMMYS

Source: ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty

GRAMMYS

Source: ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty

 

Tinashe in GCDS…

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

 

Snoh Aalegra  in Versace…
GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

 

Dreezy in Mugler…

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

and H.E.R. in Dundas.

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Men’s Fashion At The 2022 Grammys

For the fellas, Lil Nas X poped up on the carpet in Balenciagia…

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

and posed with his homie/collaborator Jack Harlow.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Jidenna looked interesting in his 2022 Grammys ensemble…

 

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Giveon wore a Chanel pantsuit…

GRAMMYS

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Nas brought his [all-grown up!] daughter Destiny Jones as his date. 

GRAMMYS

Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty

 

After seeing all of these looks, you tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2022 Grammys?

 

 

Categories: red carpet
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.