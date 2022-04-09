Bossip Video

OK, Latto!

Big Latto brought big energy with a splash of sunshine to ‘The Tonight Show’ in her first major televised appearance since the release of star-studded sophomore album ‘777’ featuring Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, 21 Savage, and Mariah Carey.

Peep the performance below:

Play

This latest win comes after the 23-year-rapper revealed that an unnamed artist on her album didn’t want to clear their feature because she wouldn’t give into his advances.

“I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been, like, difficult to deal with these men, you know what I’m saying?” she asked during her now viral interview with Big Boy. “They don’t know how to keep it business…I’m just keeping 100. It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

But despite how uncomfortable the situation made her, Latto decided to keep the verse on her project.

“I love the song so much and I had to turn it in yesterday, so I didn’t really have a choice,” she explained. “So I was backed into a corner, like, bullied. But I wish more females would speak up on stuff. I know like the label didn’t [step up]; they say, ‘You know, don’t do that. It’s bad business,’ or whatever. Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers, like I’m not gonna shut up about it.”

While she didn’t reveal who the feature was, many believed it was Kodak who behaved unprofessionally in her DMs.

However, Kodak clapped back at the claims that sent social media into a frenzy.

“That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N*gga Name On Dat Sh*t Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N*gga Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat Sh*t Homie”

At this point, we probably won’t get confirmation who the culprit was but the ashy controversy hasn’t stopped Latto from shining as one of the hottest female rappers in the game today.