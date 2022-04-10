Courtney Tailor Confronted At Miami Bar A Week After Allegedly Killing Her Black BF Christian Toby Obumseli [VIDEO]

Watch Whiteness work.

Less than a week after Christian Toby Obumseli was fatally stabbed, his girlfriend and accused killer Courtney Tailor was spotted in the streets of Miami. TMZ reports the Instagram and OnlyFans model, whose real name is Courtney Clenney, was confronted on camera at the Grand Beach Hotel bar on Friday night. The police may have been convinced of the 25-year-old’s innocence enough to let her walk free after she was arrested covered in blood at the couple’s luxury apartment, but the public isn’t so quick to let her off the hook. Watch the confrontation below.

“Yeah, you should go. You should go because you just killed your boyfriend,” said the woman behind the camera, naming and shaming Becky with the bloody hair until she ran off. The unidentified woman’s original caption said “@mpdpolice does this look like a mentally unstable person to you, as she claims?”

When Clenney threatened to commit suicide at the police station, officers rushed her to the hospital to be evaluated under Florida’s Baker Act. Whether we like the person or not, it’s still true that we never know what personal battles someone is going through. So it could be true that the influencer really is struggling with mental health while appearing to live her best blonde life at a hotel bar. However, it’s already giving OJ Simpson in the court of public opinion, except Clenney has White woman tears to tip the scale of justice in her favor.

Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto confirmed to TMZ that was his client at the hotel bar to meet her father, who just arrived in town. While the tragic situation is outrageous from the outside looking in, Prieto claimed the confrontation is proof of his client being unfairly judged. Yeah, something here seems unfair, alright. Nothing says alabaster audacity like assuming people’s first concern is privacy when they’re sitting next to someone days after she allegedly stabbed someone to death.

“It is unfortunate that a member of the public, knowing absolutely nothing about circumstances and events surrounding the death Mr. Obumseli, would take the opportunity to harass the Clenney family during a time that they are trying to be supportive for Courtney,” Prieto said.

One theory about Obumseli’s killing is that he was in an abusive relationship with Clenney, and Prieto was conveniently chatty about confirming that information. The lawyer claimed Clenny was the victim of both “physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Mr. Obumseli,” and possibly “a victim of human trafficking.” The couple reportedly had a volatile relationship and several domestic disturbances.

“At the time of the incident, Mr. Obumseli was committing a forcible felony. He had gained access to Courtney’s apartment without permission on several occasions in the days leading up to this incident,” Prieto explained. “Courtney acted in self-defense; the investigation by both the City of Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will conclude such. With that said, we would ask for the public’s understanding about observing the family’s privacy at this time.”

It would be easier to respect the influencer’s privacy if she wasn’t running around in public just days after the brutal killing. If the roles in this horrific situation were reversed, it’s hard to believe a young Black man would be chilling at a bar after a few days after he was arrested covered in his dead White girlfriend’s blood. Friends of Obumseli’s said the only abuse they witnessed in the relationship was from Clenney as the aggressor. There are currently no charges against Clenney or other known suspects in the fatal stabbing. Must be nice to have the complexion for protection!

Our condolences go out to Christian Toby Obumseli’s family and loved ones.