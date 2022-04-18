Uncle BeBe, Auntie CeCe and our cool cousins Mary Mary!
Our fave Trap Gospel duo Mary Mary showed up and showed OWT against thee BeBe & CeCe Winans at Verzuz‘s extravagant Easter special where they went hit-for-hit at the historic Vibiana venue in downtown Los Angeles.
Hosted by KevOnStage, the hitmaking duos ran through their classics while dressed in their boldest (and brightest) Easter Sunday fashions that popped on the beautifully decorated stage.
So @KevOnStage was the perfect choice for tonight’s #verzuz pic.twitter.com/jX9dHm83Rt
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 18, 2022
In crowd-pleasing moments, Erica and Tina turned up to “Get Up,’ ‘Shackles,’ and ‘God In Me’ while BeBe & CeCe took things back with “Thankful,” “Close To You,” “Can’t Give Up Now,” “Lost Without You,” and “I’ll Take You There,” “Walking,” and more.
This song always goes hard 🙌🔥 Shackles – #MaryMary #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/4GS754abET
— TRILLER (@triller) April 18, 2022
At one point, the Devil was busy when the livestream was suspended across platforms (copyright issues?) as CeCe began singing her timeless duet with Whitney Houston “Count On Me” before picking back up during Mary Mary’s soul-stirring ballad “Yesterday.”
This is my favorite BeBe and CeCe song. Even @KevOnStage couldn't resist the spirit. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/mDMgh8m0Qc
— Wayne Bumpass (@WayneBumpass) April 18, 2022
Notable guests in audience included Pastor DeVon Franklin, Shanice and Flex Alexander and Stevie Wonder who delivered the benediction where he spoke on the state of the world, voting rights, the anti-lynching law, and how “America has so much possibility [and needs to] grow up and get the job done.”
Stevie Wonder had the last word at #Verzuz: pic.twitter.com/D7mRsWeIo7
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 18, 2022
Following the Easter special is an interesting matchup between Cypress Hill and Onyx on May 14th and a not-yet-known Memorial Day weekend special. If you missed the Winans vs. Mary Mary, catch up below:
What was your fave moment from the Verzuz? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.
“God In Me” was a TIME! Ass was being thrown! The saints were outside! #VERZUZ
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 18, 2022
The way he dropped his hand slowly https://t.co/T1t5ADk5a5
— christelle. (@fentibetter) April 18, 2022
If Erica doesn’t do anything else, she’s going to reach for a note that God didn’t give her. Bless her heart. #VERZUZ
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 18, 2022
Bebe better watch that smack he’s talking to Tina Campbell. She might have a weapon backstage. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/BZ2IWvVzzG
— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) April 18, 2022
Not Bebe saying he’s here to prove that Mary Mary only has a couple of hits #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/8kJGM0mNOk
— raveen marie 🌹 (@xoraveen) April 18, 2022
DeVon Franklin lookin real nice newly divorced in that audience… #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/xK06JpjOad
— Jade Bell (@msjadebtv) April 18, 2022
Definitely gonna tell my kids that this was City Girls. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/DVDdaZ9ngO
— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) April 18, 2022
“Cece you start this one”
Cece:
#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/iS98UdReef
— IV. (@ivourth) April 18, 2022
YouTube can go straight to hell for suspending the live cause of policy violations! #VERZUZpic.twitter.com/5MeZJXtlbD
— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) April 18, 2022
This all Pat Houston’s fault! I know she back there fucking with the chords. Count your damn days! #VERZUZ
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 18, 2022
Priscilla CeCe Winans Love gave a look only a BLACK WOMAN CAN GIVE lmao Benjamin bout to get it 😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/myVhXnbVEa
— André Marcel Harris, MSW (@andreharris89) April 18, 2022
