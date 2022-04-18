Bossip Video

Marvel Studios releases the teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder featuring the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

It’s been almost four years since we’ve seen one of our favorite Marvel heroes, Thor.

Last time we saw him, he wasn’t in the best place mentally or physically. He gained a ton of weight, but still showed up to help his fellow Avengers fight to save the world. In the end, Thanos was defeated and Thor was left to deal with his trauma and baggage.

Two months after Endgame hit theaters, Marvel took to ComicCon to announce a first in Marvel history, revealing that Thor would be the first character to get a fourth installment in his franchise. The bigger surprise was that former disgruntled Marvel actress Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster and will wield Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

Play

Thanks to COVID-19 almost ending the box office, the movie has seen several pushbacks, but today, we finally received an official teaser promising a summer release. The teaser answers the questions of how Thor deals with his weight gain and shows a new re-ripped Thor in pure 80’s styling. The trailer also reveals Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in the film.

The small looks at the film doesn’t reveal too much outside of Jane Foster as Thor, but gave enough for us to countdown the days until July 8th when Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters.