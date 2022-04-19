Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign hold it down for NYC in the new visual for “We Go Up.”

If anyone’s been active this year in the Hip-Hop space it’s been Queen Nicki Minaj. This year she is keeping her fans fed and more active than ever on social media. While she has recently lent her talents to Coi Leray for “Blick Blick” she’s also been releasing her own records at a rapid rate. She delivered a 2-pack featuring Lil Baby including “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin.” Fans have wondered when her follow-up to 2018’s Queen will arrive and during a recent Carpool Karaoke appearance, she gave a semi-update on the LP.

“Yes,” she said when asked if a album is on the way. “I do know that it’s soon, and I do know that it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been. And I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”

While we wait to show how long she means by “sooner than it’s ever been” the queen blessed us with another record “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign. Today she unleashed the music video for the track and it’s just as New York as you can expect.

She also let off some spicy tweets teasing the video while talking about being the “bad guy.”

You can watch the full video below.