Justine Skye is putting her pain in the music…but she’s putting some hints on social media, too.

Back in October 2021, Justine cryptically announced on social media that she and Giveon called their relationship quits. While fans aren’t privy to how long the two singers were officially together, they were posting pictures together to show off their relationship for just a few months.

Later that year, in December, during an Instagram Live with her fans, Justine revealed what led to their break-up, detailing the way she found out she was allegedly being cheated on. The singer claimed she saw the “Heartbreak Anniversary” singer texting other women from a second phone on both iMessage and in DMs.

Skye told fans that she watched an ex–who everyone assumes to be Giveon–whom she shared a home with, creep on her for three days after leaving home an old phone after getting a new phone. Skye said she caught the ex talking to at least ten different women in real-time. She said she finally told him he was caught when she watched a girl text him and say she “was outside” and “at his hotel.”

Now, more than six months have passed since news of their break-up hit the internet, and Justine Skye is seemingly ready to put those feelings into a song.

On Tuesday, April 19, Given announced a new song on Twitter, revealing that a track titled, “Lie Again” will be released on 4/29.

The same day, Justine announced a song called, “WHAT A LIE,” tweeting, “Y’all keep telling me to put it in the music! WHAT A LIE … Coming 4/22.”

After their dueling announcements, Skye took to Twitter once again to subtweet her ex, letting fans know his song isn’t what we all think it’ll be.

“I already know what this weak ass song sounds like anyway,” she wrote. “It’s not what y’all think it’ll be.”

We’ll have to wait until next week to hear Giveon’s song, but Justine’s will be out on Friday, so we’ll get more insight into the situation then.