Viola’s Prayer

Millions of single women begged Ciara for the exact prayer that lead to her marital bliss with Russell Wilson but they may want to consider Viola‘s prayer that took less than a month to change her life.

In PEOPLE‘s exclusive look at Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, the 56-year-old Grammy-winner reveals the prayer she prayed for husband Julius, 68, after taking advice from a friend.

“I went and I got on my knees… I said I want a big Black man from the South who’s probably been married before, has kids, because I don’t want any pressure in that department,” she said. “Someone whose maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community… someone who goes to church and loves God. I said, ‘If you give me that, I’ll start going to church, God. I really will. I’m committed to it.’ And then I signed off, just like writing a letter.”

Viola met Julius nearly 4 weeks later and married him in 2003 before adopting daughter Genesis in 2011 and becoming a step-mother to Julius’ two children from past relationships.

“Three and a half weeks later, I met Julius from Texas. … Ex-football player, been married, raised his children on his own, was an actor. [He] invited me to church,” she adds. “And I thought to myself, ‘Whoa.’

Viola’s conversation with Oprah is a part of the Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event where the icons discuss Viola’s buzzy new memoir ‘Finding Me,’ her childhood memories marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and “all the things that cause you pain.”

During the 48-minute special, Viola reveals how “giving up hope that the past could be different” has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self.

She also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time in the Netflix special that premieres this Friday.

Have you ever prayed Ciara’s prayer? Did it work out? Will you be trying Viola’s? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Viola’s prayer on the flip.