Another day, another bit of fertile father drama for a certain rapper.

Future is being accused of being a “clown” who didn’t wish his daughter a “happy birthday” and skipped out on even meeting her.

Eliza Reign, who a court determined Future fathered Reign Wilbourn with and who is suing the rapper for child support, is accusing Future of ignoring their daughter.

The Maimi resident wrote on her InstaStory Friday, “You can hate me which Idgaf! But to not tell your daughter happy birthday you be a piece of [poop emoji].”

She added,

“But y’all gone keep praising that [clown emoji] that don’t do right by 90% of his kidssssssssss”

Her comments come amid a TheShadeRoom report that Future is allegedly trying to get her to drop her child support lawsuit against him. If you can recall, the two have been embroiled in court drama since 2018, and a TSR source alleges that Future recently tried to convince Eliza’s legal team to drop the lawsuit.

“He {Future} has tried to ask her {Eliza} to drop the case but not [sic] showing any effort to do right by Reign,” the source told the outlet noting that this happened two months ago.

They added that around the same time the rapper reached out to Eliza Reigna’s attorney to request the lawsuit be dropped, he also set a date to see Reign—but never showed up.

“He [Future] has reached out to see her like 2 months ago, set a date, and never followed up or showed up,” reports TheShadeRoom’s source who alleged that the rapper also doesn’t want to pay for the tot’s private schooling. “It’s also said that Reign is “always asking for her dad.”

That’s super messy and shady if true, do you think Future reneged on meeting his daughter Reign Wilbourn?

Eliza Reign And Future’s Child Support Suit History

As previously reported, back in January of last year Eliza asked a court to subpoena Nayvadius’ bank statements, tax documents, and other child support orders to justify her request for an increased amount in monthly child support.

Eliza originally requested $53,000 a month in support based on the rapper’s reported income but as BOSSIP exclusively reported Future scoffed at the number saying he would pay her $1,000 if she would “agree to a gag order” and “not discuss the case publicly.”

Reign wasn’t having it and told Future through his lawyer to come back with a more “reasonable” child support figure.

“…I have discussed your proposed order with my client, and we are NOT in agreement,” Reign’s lawyer, Brandon Rotbart, wrote to Future’s counsel, Ramona Liberty, in an email. “Should you have a reasonable child support amount to offer, I am happy to discuss it with my client.”

After Reign rejected Future’s proposal, a Florida judge recommended that the rapper pay $3,200 a month in support.

Eliza allegedly insisted that the new number was based on inaccurate financial information from Future and on January 4, 2021, she informed the court she will be issuing a subpoena to Wells Fargo Bank where she apparently believes Future holds a bank account.

The child support suit is still ongoing hence the current drama.

Prior to this Future filed a stalking and separate defamation case against Reign, claiming that she was “harassing him” and had no right to speak out about their sex life. Reign then countersued him, alleging he defamed her publicly and tried to threaten her into getting an abortion. Future eventually dropped his defamation suit.

What do YOU think about this latest baby mama drama for Future?