DaBackstage DeBacle: DaBaby Squares Up With His Own Artist, Allegedly Beats DaBarrettes Off Rapper Wisdom [VIDEO]

If there’s one thing DaBaby is consistent about, it’s choosing violence.

For better or worse, the short and short-tempered artist seems to always be about the life he raps about, ready to go blow for blow with anybody in his path. Just a few weeks after shooting an intruder during a suspected home invasion, the rapper is trending yet again for getting into another altercation.

According to The JasmineBRAND, this time DaBaby allegedly got into a fight Friday night with his own artist Wisdom, and the backstage brawl was caught in a now-viral video. Check out a clip of the chaos below.

The South Carolina rapper was at a concert in his home state when the fight broke out. When the camera started rolling, the two men were standing in a hallway and DaBaby almost looked like he was about to walk away before he flipped an MMA switch, and threw a spinning back punch. It’s unclear what sparked the altercation, but security had to break up the scuffle. The other man was identified as Wisdom (legal name Wisdom Awute), one of the rappers signed to DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label.

The last time DaBaby and Wisdom made headlines together, it was for a night in Miami last June that ended in a shootout. At the time, they were obviously on better terms and on the same side of the gun battle. Wisdom was a ride-or-die who was even arrested for first-degree attempted murder for shooting one of the men during the altercation. The pigtails and barrettes he rocked in his mugshot were unforgettable.

Whatever changed between last summer and last night seems to have sparked some serious beef between Wisdom and DaBaby. After the fight, the 22-year-old rapper posted a video on his Instagram of Kevin Gates talking about fake friends.

“If you’re only happy when I’m doing what you want me to do, then you’re not really my friend. If you can’t love me when I tell you ‘no,’ then hey, you’re not my friend,” Gates said in the video Wisdom posted to his Instagram Stories.

Once again, DaBaby’s lawyers and PR team are even more booked and busy than he is.

DaBaby hasn’t made a statement about the fight but seemed to post his own response on Instagram. No caption, just the pint-sized wannabe prizefighter giving the world (and maybe Wisdom) DaFinger.