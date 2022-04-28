Bossip Video

A certain “Flavor Of Love” star is debuting a new look in the midst of her impending divorce.

Deelishis, who went viral for denying she “scammed” her “narcissist” Exonerated Five ex Raymond Santana, is going viral for a different reason; her strikingly different appearance.

Deelishis recently shared a video featuring comedian Katt Williams’ voice saying, “Ladies, you got 14 women hating on you, you need to figure out how the f** to get to 16 before the summer gets here.” In it, an extremely svelte Deelishis poses and makes kissy faces at the camera.

Deelishis’ video comments were flooded with folks calling her “gorgeous” and “stunning” but detractors also claimed that she”clearly” must have had surgery. The statements were echoed on Twitter where people posted before and after pics of her.

Deelishis actually addressed one of the fans in her Instagram comments and told @1_diamond_n_tha_ruff that her strikingly different look was because of her new hairstyle, not because of sorcery. “I didn’t even recognize her at first, hey D! 🔥😍” wrote @1_diamond_n_tha_ruff.

” Hey boo… it’s the honey blonde blend… I think I like it though ❤️,” responded the star.

Deelishis Previously Shared Her 40-Pound Weight Loss

Deelishis new look is in part to her dropping 40 pounds.

The star who went from 210 pounds to 170, shared in March;

When people ask why I decided to lose weight and why I chose @shopboujeehippie to take me through this journey… here’s the reason It looks, feels, taste and is just better when it’s HEALTHY ‼️”

She’s been adamant that weight loss gummies helped her lose the weight.

Deelishis Has Denied Having Facial Surgery

Back in 2020 Deelishis posted a contour tutorial amid rumors that she had rhinoplasty. “I’m not a MUA but more importantly I’m NOT a liar” Deelishis captioned the video.

What do YOU think about Deelishis’ transformation explanation? Knifed up or nah???