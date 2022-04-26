Bossip Video

In light of all of the drama surrounding the Kardashians /Blac Chyna lawsuit, it’s easy to sip the tea without recalling the actual cause of the tension. The details of the trial are getting juicier by the day and making headlines. If you haven’t been keeping up with Blac Chyna’s trial, the influencer and entrepreneur is suing the Kardashians for $100 million in economic damages alleging the family blocked her reality series “Rob and Chyna” back in 2017. Mind you, the show was documenting Rob and Chy’s romantic relationship that was sealed with an engagement and later the birth of their daughter, Dream.

Initially, Chyna garnered the approval of Mama Kris for helping her reclusive son come out of his shell but the relationship quickly became toxic and Chyna accused the Kardashians of having her blacklisted and had her show blocked. In case you can’t recall, there’s been ongoing bad blood between Chyna and the Kardashians and now the world has a front seat to the drama as it continues in court.

Not even Kris Jenner could’ve planned this copiously chaotic messiness. Here’s a refresher on Rob and Chyna’s relationship timeline and their history of blowups, breakups, and perpetual pettiness.

Kim and Chyna Were Friends—Until Kim’s Sister Kylie Started Dating Chyna’s Ex-Fiancé, Tyga

Chyna and Tyga started dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, King Cairo Stevenson in October 2012.

They were later engaged but broke it off by August 2014–amid rumors that Tyga was dating teenager Kylie Jenner.

This was especially scandalous because Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian and Chyna were friends at the time.

Tyga denied that he and Kylie were dating and tweeted; “DONT BELIEVE THE RUMORS, BEEN FRIENDS WITH THE FAMILY FOREVER. WERE ALL JUST FRIENDS.”

Despite Tyga’s denial, Chyna’s good girlfriend Amber Rose put Tyga on blast on “The Breakfast Club” for dating the teen and that turned into a Twitter spat between her and Khloe Kardashian. Remember that?

“Kylie’s a baby,” said Amber. “She needs to go to bed at 7 o’clock and relax. It’s ridiculous. Tyga should be ashamed of himself. That’s how I feel, for sure. He has a beautiful woman and a baby that he left for a 16-year-old who just turned 17.”

Play

Kylie and Tyga went public in 2015 after Tyga posted an Instagram of her with the caption: “Certain things catch your eye, but only few capture the heart.” Kylie later starred in two of Tyga’s music videos.

Play

Rightfully pissed, Chyna started publicly denouncing the family and she went on to find solace and comfort in the most unlikely of places…

Chyna Hints At Rob Kardashian Relationship Despite Tattooing Future’s Name On Her Hand

In January of 2016, the model posted a now-deleted IG photo of an unidentifiable man with his arms wrapped around her. It didn’t take long for fans to call out the mystery man as Rob Kardashian, dubbing Chyna the “Queen of petty.” What we didn’t know was just how far the pettiness would go!

After only ten weeks of dating, Chyna and Rob were engaged and a proud Chyna flaunted her 7-carat, $325K diamond ring on social media. If Chyna’s goal was to piss off Kylie, it reportedly worked.

Play

“Kylie is livid,” a source told PEOPLE when news of the relationship broke. “She feels super betrayed and can’t understand why someone in her own family would stab her in the back like that.”

Mind you, this all came after Chyna was entangled with Future and even inked his name on her hand. Chyna was seen hopping out of Rob Kardashian’s Bentley on the way to an appointment to get the tattoo removed.

Future also publicly said he was “single” despite Chy’s tattoo, leaving room for Rob to publicly scoop up Tyga’s baby’s mother which Rob gladly did.

Oh, but that’s not all…

Chyna Gets Pregnant, Gives Birth To Dream Kardashian

What initially seemed to be a plot for revenge on the Kardashian klan turned into something far deeper after Chy announced her pregnancy one month after their engagement news.

Play

Chyna’s rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, “Of course she’s happy.”

Dream Kardashian was born on November 10, 2016.

“Rob and Chyna” was also airing and documenting the couple’s tumultuous relationship. It was quickly canned, something Chyna alleges was personally the Kardashian’s doing and is the focus of her current lawsuit.

Play

Blac Chyna Thinks Rob Hacked Her, Calls Off Engagement

Just mere days after Dream’s journey Earth-side, Chyna was “hacked” on Instagram and she alluded to Rob being the culprit.

The hacker shared alleged threats from Chyna to one of her friends that read, “He’s lazy, fat, insecure, Imma give rob 1 year to get it together or I’m gone.” Her friend allegedly responded, “Just stack ur money—Kris [Jenner] will make sure y’all stable always.”

The new dad then took to Instagram to claim Chyna blocked him, took everything out of their nursery, and “took the baby.” They eventually reconciled but ultimately called off their engagement and things got M E S S Y.

Play

Rob Kardashian Exposes Chyna’s Naked Pictures, Chyna Enlists Lisa Bloom For “Revenge Porn” Lawsuit

Chyna and Rob suffered a very public breakup and Rob made claims of alleged drug use, cheating, and violence.

The characteristically private Kardashian brother didn’t stop there – he posted three naked photos of his baby’s mother and that infamous picture of a man in his Versace robe in his bed.

“She gave the robes I got to all her dudes in my house that I pay for [sic],” wrote Rob. “U had me take u to get surgery on your entire body for 100K on our anniversary and they made your nipples like this and I still loved all u.” […] “Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat… But she couldn’t remain loyal and cheated and f***ed way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it’s sad… Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same.”

Three days later, Chyna enlisted the assistance of Lisa Bloom and alleged that she was a victim of revenge porn.

The Kardashians File A Lawsuit Against Chyna

BUT WAIT! Fast forward to September 27, 2017, and Rob and Kylie file a lawsuit claiming that Chyna choked Rob with a phone charger in Kylie’s home. Chyna then countersued Rob for allegedly being verbally abusive and damaging her brand. By February it seemed the dust had settled—but now we see Chyna Vs. the Kardashians playing out in court.

What do you think? Does Chyna have a case?