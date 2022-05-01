New details have surfaced about the restrictions Pooh Shiesty will face upon completion of his 63-month sentence for his 2020 shooting in Miami.
Last month Pooh Shiesty was sentenced for his role in a 2020 shooting that took place in South Miami. Considering the circumstances, Pooh’s sentencing of 63 months was a steal. The shooting was caught on camera clear as day which usually would have ended with twice the amount of time behind bars at minimum.
Pooh’s 5-year sentence comes right in the middle of his rise to the top of the rap game and puts his career on pause. While he released a new album last week it’s hard to promote it from behind bars after almost a year out of the spotlight.
Release Restriction Details
According to TMZ, new release restrictions have been discovered that will make his post-jail life even more of an obstacle.
Upon release, he is on supervised release for three years. During those three years, he cannot associate with any of his co-defendants or gang members and his parole officer has the authority to search Pooh and his property randomly. Along with those restrictions he has to complete a treatment program for drugs and alcohol. From a social media standpoint, Pooh seems in good spirits and ready to serve his time and get back to his career.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.