During a recent LA Times interview, Oprah reveals she didn’t leave her house for 322 days due to fear of catching COVID-19.

While the world has opened back up and is trying to get back to normal, COVID-19 is still running wild like Hulkamania.

When the pandemic started, everything shut down and we all were locked in our houses with no time table for normal life to return. Now, we have tests and vaccines, which have helped open things back up as much as possible, but we still hear stories from those who took the pandemic 100% seriously and didn’t risk catching the virus by staying inside and not leaving by any means necessary.

One person who recently revealed they stayed inside and didn’t break their quarantine was Oprah. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Oprah opened up about her COVID-19 experience and revealed she didn’t leave her house for 322 days out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

I haven’t lost anybody in my family so I’ve been very fortunate. My dealing with it comes from hearing of other friends, and other people who have experienced it. My empathy and understanding of what that must be like to go through that is how I have been relating. I’ve been so careful with myself that my own friends make fun of me. I didn’t leave home for 322 days — literally did not leave the house. So it has not been for me personally a heavy burden to bear. It was only the latter part of 2021 that it started to wear on me like, “OK, had enough of this.” But I still was feeling for all the people who were losing people and also people who couldn’t get appointments that they needed for just regular illnesses or checkups, because the hospitals are filled. I have lived this life of a “celebrity” since I was 19 years old, in Nashville, Tenn. And that’s only expanded over the years. But in Nashville [when] people first started recognizing me at the Kroger store, I noticed that things change for you when you are a person who is known. You get the doctor’s appointment. You don’t have to wait in line. You don’t have to deal with a lot of excess delays that other people have. And so I have lived this life of privilege and advantage, and then been exposed to the best of healthcare. I don’t normally get headaches, but if I get a headache I immediately think I have brain cancer. And so I’m now getting an MRI to get it checked out. And I can always get the MRI. Being exposed to what that kind of celebrity does when it comes to having access to what you need, I have a particularly strong empathy for people who can’t get it and don’t have it.

It’s safe to say when it came to staying home, Oprah over did her part and made sure her tribe wasn’t spreading or contracting COVID-19.