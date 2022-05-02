Happy Met Gala day!
#MetGala pic.twitter.com/bq0vK02n6Z
— Gaby🌺 (@jirehffe) May 6, 2019
That sound you hear is your famous fave scrambling to get ready for the Met Gala that’s sure to wow or disappoint fans who morph into Miranda Priestly from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ on fashion’s biggest (and most star-studded) night.
You may recall last year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme that inspired some very questionable looks headlined by Kim K‘s stretchy Black body stocking that happened for reasons that remain unknown.
A year later and we’ll still like uhhh…
Unlike Kimmy, some of our faves like Serena Williams, Mary J. Blige, Halle Bailey, and Simone Biles had a much better understanding of the assignment that didn’t seem to inspire the starry-eyed awe of previous Mets.
In a slightly underwhelming moment, Rihanna made her appearance in an all-black Balenciaga outfit with a voluminous ruffled coat and matching hat alongside her plus 1 A$AP Rocky who seemed to believe people actually cared about his look.
At one point, he treated photogs to a dramatic reveal of his unremarkable outfit without realizing they were waiting for him to move out the way so they could snap more Rih.
A$AP Rocky reveals his full ensemble at the #MetGala as he poses with Rihanna. https://t.co/jcwe9ggXV6 pic.twitter.com/0KconNB7Bv
— Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2021
As for King Bey, well, she was (reportedly) enjoying sun-kissed vibes in the Mediterranean on Jeff Bezos’s $500 million mega yacht.
The superstar blessed us with her usual photo dump that included pics of her lavish vacay with hubby Hov and the kids.
What’s your fave Met Gala moment? Do you think Bey will show up this year? Tell us down below and enjoy a look back at the pettiest Met Gala tweets/memes on the flip.
This might be the funniest side-by-side in Met Gala history
"That hoe lying Cardi" pic.twitter.com/tBMbeiTSGg
— Zoe 🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) May 8, 2018
“That ho* lying Cardi” – classic Met Gala moment
when he finally invites you to a family outing but introduces you as his "homegirl." pic.twitter.com/JbL1u55Wyf
— uncle vaun. (@_Vaun) May 3, 2016
“when he finally invites you to a family outing but introduces you as his “homegirl” – oh nooo
“Kim ? Is that you ?” pic.twitter.com/a6jsBHHqnk
— ꪑꫀꪶꪮᦔꪗ (@Melaadyy) September 14, 2021
“Kim ? Is that you ?” – *howls*
RT @karrry_ When the waiter comes back and tells you “your card didn’t do through” in front of everyone. pic.twitter.com/VlX6XdHXEl
— Huggie Da Stallion (@gelle_gene) May 3, 2016
“When the waiter comes back and tells you “your card didn’t do through” in front of everyone” – mannnnn
Kim Kardashian arriving #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6iNU40vLpf
— RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) September 14, 2021
“Kim Kardashian arriving” – bruhhh
Breakfast, but make it fashion. pic.twitter.com/HmHpwx4vCt
— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) May 7, 2019
“Breakfast, but make it fashion” – you know what…
"Noap…..not gon cry….not gon cry….not gon cry" pic.twitter.com/2rK14VzigC
— Trav NEVER Chills (@SKTV_) May 3, 2016
“Noap…..not gon cry….not gon cry….not gon cry” – noooooo
pic.twitter.com/QKGPLOBZmS https://t.co/zZ8aq9KCoY
— Sydney Noel (@sydneynoels) September 14, 2021
Now see, this was so uncalled for
The theme was technology so Tyga went as a…PDF file. pic.twitter.com/LlrICeKsA7
— Zaddy Yankee (@Hozay__) May 3, 2016
“The theme was technology so Tyga went as a…PDF file” – mannnn
Anna Wintours DMs right now: pic.twitter.com/uPcuXeKkuh
— isiah and gilded glamour (@renaissnceperry) September 14, 2021
“Anna Wintours DMs right now:” – accurate
How ya mom be laying down when she call you in the room for absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/AZeYd46qnN
— Andre D Thompson (@AndreDThompson) May 2, 2017
“How ya mom be laying down when she call you in the room for absolutely nothing” – the accuracy
Ate him right on up https://t.co/qv7kOhlg59 pic.twitter.com/wVD1EcZejB
— Sun Ra (@KailSovl) September 14, 2021
“Ate him right on up” – legend
