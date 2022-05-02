Happy Met Gala day!

That sound you hear is your famous fave scrambling to get ready for the Met Gala that’s sure to wow or disappoint fans who morph into Miranda Priestly from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ on fashion’s biggest (and most star-studded) night.

This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with a “gilded glamour” dress code that seems like it would be difficult to pull off but we shall see, shant we?

You may recall last year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme that inspired some very questionable looks headlined by Kim K‘s stretchy Black body stocking that happened for reasons that remain unknown.

A year later and we’ll still like uhhh…

Unlike Kimmy, some of our faves like Serena Williams, Mary J. Blige, Halle Bailey, and Simone Biles had a much better understanding of the assignment that didn’t seem to inspire the starry-eyed awe of previous Mets.

In a slightly underwhelming moment, Rihanna made her appearance in an all-black Balenciaga outfit with a voluminous ruffled coat and matching hat alongside her plus 1 A$AP Rocky who seemed to believe people actually cared about his look.

At one point, he treated photogs to a dramatic reveal of his unremarkable outfit without realizing they were waiting for him to move out the way so they could snap more Rih.

A$AP Rocky reveals his full ensemble at the #MetGala as he poses with Rihanna. https://t.co/jcwe9ggXV6 pic.twitter.com/0KconNB7Bv — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2021

As for King Bey, well, she was (reportedly) enjoying sun-kissed vibes in the Mediterranean on Jeff Bezos’s $500 million mega yacht.

The superstar blessed us with her usual photo dump that included pics of her lavish vacay with hubby Hov and the kids.

What’s your fave Met Gala moment? Do you think Bey will show up this year? Tell us down below and enjoy a look back at the pettiest Met Gala tweets/memes on the flip.