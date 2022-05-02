Bossip Video

The 2022 Met Gala is in full swing and celebs are strutting their best head-turning looks on the carpet. As previously reported this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, as requested by Anna Wintour.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

This year guests were asked to channel the time period between 1870 to 1890 and attendees were asked to “embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York,” reported Vogue.

With that in mind, let’s look at some style standouts.

2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Blake Lively arrived early and sizzled the carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown, which featured a reversible train.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

With assistance, she flipped the train and revealed an aqua side that cascaded down the carpet in homage to the Statue of Liberty and the aging of copper that happens over time.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Getty

Cardi came near the end of the carpet but made quite the entrance alongside Donatella Versace.

She donned a custom Versace gown for the evening [of course] and looked absolutely amazing.

Cardi B

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Cardi B

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

You like?

Janelle Monae wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown…

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

and Cynthia Erivo donned Louis Vuitton while paying homage to Black women from the 1800s.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Normani showed off her sinewy stomach in Christian Siriano…

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

and her fellow baddie with a baaaaaawdy, Lori Harvey, wore custom Michael Kors.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

You like?

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Nicki Minaj wore Burberry…

Nicki Minaj

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) / Getty

and fittingly brought Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Ricardo Tisci as her date.

 

Look at the details on Nicki’s skin.

Nicki Minaj

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Speaking of Burberry, Naomi Campbell donned a Burberry gown with some futuristic makeup.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Teyana Taylor also looked futuristic while donning an Iris Van Herpen Couture gown…

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

and her good girlfriend Winnie Harlow walked the carpet in an Iris Van Herpen creation as well.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Getty

Looking GOOD, girls!

Alicia Keys and her hubby Swizz Beatz paid homage to New York in Ralph Lauren…

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

and Laura Harrier wore metallic Glemaud.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Speaking of metallic, gilded glamour, Chloe Bailey brought it in Area…
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

and fresh off receiving the key to Houston, Megan Thee Stallion shone brightly in a gold metallic Moschino high-slit dress with wings on her arms.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

She arrived with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott as her date.

 

Jodie Turner-Smith highlighted her melanin in gilded glamour Gucci…

Jodie Turner Smith

Source: John Shearer / Getty

and of course she brought her husband Joshua Jackson as her date.

Tessa Thompson looked pretty in pink in a tulle Carolina Herrara gown…

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

and as for SZA, she went for gilded glam via Vivienne Westwood.

SZA

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

After documenting her journey to putting on her “freakum dress”…

Kerry Washington stunned in all black Tory Burch.

Kerry Washington

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Other style standouts include Gabrielle Union…

Gabrielle Union

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Lizzo and her flute in Thom Browne…

Lizzo

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

and Ciara.

Ciara

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

There’s still more to come but you tell US; who looked more bangin’ at the Met Gala? [So far…]

