The 2022 Met Gala is in full swing and celebs are strutting their best head-turning looks on the carpet. As previously reported this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, as requested by Anna Wintour.

This year guests were asked to channel the time period between 1870 to 1890 and attendees were asked to “embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York,” reported Vogue.

With that in mind, let’s look at some style standouts.

Blake Lively arrived early and sizzled the carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown, which featured a reversible train.

With assistance, she flipped the train and revealed an aqua side that cascaded down the carpet in homage to the Statue of Liberty and the aging of copper that happens over time.

Cardi came near the end of the carpet but made quite the entrance alongside Donatella Versace.

She donned a custom Versace gown for the evening [of course] and looked absolutely amazing.

You like?

Janelle Monae wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown…

and Cynthia Erivo donned Louis Vuitton while paying homage to Black women from the 1800s.

Normani showed off her sinewy stomach in Christian Siriano…

and her fellow baddie with a baaaaaawdy, Lori Harvey, wore custom Michael Kors.

You like?

Nicki Minaj wore Burberry…

and fittingly brought Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Ricardo Tisci as her date.

Look at the details on Nicki’s skin.

Speaking of Burberry, Naomi Campbell donned a Burberry gown with some futuristic makeup.

Teyana Taylor also looked futuristic while donning an Iris Van Herpen Couture gown…

and her good girlfriend Winnie Harlow walked the carpet in an Iris Van Herpen creation as well.

Looking GOOD, girls!

Alicia Keys and her hubby Swizz Beatz paid homage to New York in Ralph Lauren…

and Laura Harrier wore metallic Glemaud.

Speaking of metallic, gilded glamour, Chloe Bailey brought it in Area…

and fresh off receiving the key to Houston, Megan Thee Stallion shone brightly in a gold metallic Moschino high-slit dress with wings on her arms.

She arrived with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott as her date.

Jodie Turner-Smith highlighted her melanin in gilded glamour Gucci…

and of course she brought her husband Joshua Jackson as her date.

Tessa Thompson looked pretty in pink in a tulle Carolina Herrara gown…

and as for SZA, she went for gilded glam via Vivienne Westwood.

After documenting her journey to putting on her “freakum dress”…

Kerry Washington stunned in all black Tory Burch.

Other style standouts include Gabrielle Union…

Lizzo and her flute in Thom Browne…

and Ciara.

There’s still more to come but you tell US; who looked more bangin’ at the Met Gala? [So far…]