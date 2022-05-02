Bossip Video

What To Expect At The 2022 Met Gala

Tonight marks one of the biggest events in the fashion world; MET MONDAY.

The annual special event traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May and is most known for the themes, guest list, and incredible style statements. The Met Gala is actually a fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. With a wildly exclusive guest list, it is always a spectacle seeing celebs parade artistic fashions up the steps of the Met. Numerous iconic Met Gala looks have come from the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj.

After post-pandemic postponements and adjustments, this year is expected to be quite extravagant since last year was a smaller and more intimate affair. This year the event will be held tonight, Monday, May 2nd, with red carpet arrivals starting at 6 pm.

This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” following 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” ball. It features the dress code “Gilded Glamor and White Tie,” paying homage to America’s era of economic ascent.

This year’s theme is based on a two-part exhibition from the museum, the second installation of which will “reflect the evolution of American style” and also “explore the work of individual tailors, dressmakers, and designers.”

Tonight, you can watch Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony, and Vogue editor Hamish Bowles share hosting duties across the publication’s digital platforms, as well as on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The trio’s already on hand and La La’s looking like a vision in this maroon getup.

Are YOU feeling it?

Past Themes

As you may recall, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” have been recent Met Gala themes spawned from the mind of Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour. Rihanna enchanted us with the embroidered, Catholicism-inspired Margiela look in 2018, leaving jaws on the floor.

Kim Kardashian also tends to make headlines with infamous styles, like the Thierry Mugler cinched waist dress of 2019.

The Guest List

PageSix reports that the guest list looks to behold fan faves including Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry, and Kimmy Kakes. Allegedly, Zendaya is too busy working on several films to attend this year’s extravaganza.

You may remember last year’s darling and hilarious host Keke Palmer calling out the Gala’s strictly plant-based menu which left the girls STARVING.

This year we can only hope our gracious hosts, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Regina King, give us more of the rich folks’ tea.

Will you be watching?