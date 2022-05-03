Bossip Video
Gilded gowns, beautiful gowns

Last night’s star-studded Met Gala was quite the spectacle bursting with all sorts of questionable choices, ghastly garments, delusions of grandeur, and very few slays on fashion’s biggest night.

As previously reported, this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Gala theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour as requested by Anna Wintour.

Guests were asked to channel the time period between 1870 to 1890 and attendees were asked to “embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York,” reported Vogue.

With so many misses, it was easy to spot the best dressed celebs that included Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Kerry Washington, Teyana Taylor, Chlöe Bailey, and a few more.

For reasons unknown, Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner rocked baseball caps with baffling ensembles that fueled hilariously petty banter the entire night.

“The only unplanned thing about my look is that my boobs [are] popping out,” Minaj told La La Anthony, who hosted Vogue’s live stream of the carpet. “Because they made my cup size a little small.”

“Enjoy these t*tties, because you won’t ever see them again,” she added.

In the spiciest moment of the night, Minaj could be seen yelling at an unidentified media member who she claimed ‘leaked’ that she would be attending the event.

This comes months after her now infamous hissy fit during the previous Met Gala that she couldn’t attend because of her unvaccinated status.

Yep, THAT hissy fit where she revealed her cousin’s business and sent social media spiraling into a testes TIZZY for DAYS.

What was your fave look of the night? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest (and pettiest) tweets of the night on the flip.

“Nene Leakes attends The 2022 #MetGala #MetGala2022” – *cackles*

“She was ALIVE in the Gilded Age and still can’t follow the theme #MetGala” – *howls*

“Who put Kris Jenner in this “My Altima is paid off” wig?!” – not the Altima!

“Nicki Minaj out here dressed like Jackie Christie” – now, see…

“Me leaving Best Buy with a 24 inch tv” – bruhhh

“Who let Russ go to the Met Gala dressed like Mr. Peanut?! 🎩” – MR. PEANUT

“Bruno Mars introduced him to that Booga Suga and Anderson never looked back” – haaaa

“He want a black girl so bad he dressed up like a bonnet #MetGala” – pettyyy

“kylie baby what is this #MetGala” – no, seriously

“BIG LATTO” – you know what…

“Same energy #MetGala” – ahhhh

“she had $45 worth of kohl’s cash and a dream” – KOHL’s CASH

