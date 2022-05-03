Gilded gowns, beautiful gowns

She was ALIVE in the Gilded Age and still can’t follow the theme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uMCapThezv — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 2, 2022

Last night’s star-studded Met Gala was quite the spectacle bursting with all sorts of questionable choices, ghastly garments, delusions of grandeur, and very few slays on fashion’s biggest night.

As previously reported, this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Gala theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour as requested by Anna Wintour.

Guests were asked to channel the time period between 1870 to 1890 and attendees were asked to “embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York,” reported Vogue.

With so many misses, it was easy to spot the best dressed celebs that included Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Kerry Washington, Teyana Taylor, Chlöe Bailey, and a few more.

For reasons unknown, Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner rocked baseball caps with baffling ensembles that fueled hilariously petty banter the entire night.

“The only unplanned thing about my look is that my boobs [are] popping out,” Minaj told La La Anthony, who hosted Vogue’s live stream of the carpet. “Because they made my cup size a little small.” “Enjoy these t*tties, because you won’t ever see them again,” she added.

In the spiciest moment of the night, Minaj could be seen yelling at an unidentified media member who she claimed ‘leaked’ that she would be attending the event.

This comes months after her now infamous hissy fit during the previous Met Gala that she couldn’t attend because of her unvaccinated status.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Yep, THAT hissy fit where she revealed her cousin’s business and sent social media spiraling into a testes TIZZY for DAYS.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

What was your fave look of the night? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest (and pettiest) tweets of the night on the flip.