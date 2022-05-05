Bossip Video

DeLeón Tequila invites you to celebrate #CincoDeLeón with three amazing cocktail recipes perfect for Cinco De Mayo 2022.

Cinco De Mayo is upon us and what better way than to celebrate with a few drinks with family and friends?

Diddy and his tequila brand DeLeón are stepping in to help us enjoy the day with signature cocktails that go perfectly with your choice of tacos and other treats. While we know shots are on the menu, mix it up a little and take it easy with these drinks below.

ORIGINAL DELEÓN “LOVE” MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Tequila Blanco

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

½ oz. Fresh Lime

½ oz. Fresh Lemon

1 Orange Slice

¾ oz. Agave Nectar Syrup

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Sea Salt and Lime Zest Rim

Rim Garnish: Lime Wheel and Orange Wheel

Method: Rim rocks glass. Muddle orange in a shaker, and add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and orange wheel.

SWEET MARMALADE & HONEY MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 Tb. Orange Marmalade

¾ oz. Honey

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

3 Drops Orange Blossom Water

Glassware: Rocks

Recommended Salt: Sweet

Garnish: Honey

Rim Garnish: Candied Orange Peel

Method: Rim rocks glass with honey and salt. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a candied orange peel.

SPICY BLOOD ORANGE CHIPOTLE MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Reposado Tequila

2 oz. Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Pinch Chipotle Powder

Glassware: Rocks

Recommended Salt: Spicy

Garnish: Dried Blood Orange Wheel & Dried Chipotle Pepper

Rim Garnish: Salt

Method: Rim rocks glass with salt. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with a dried blood orange wheel and dried chipotle pepper.