Stevie J is so sorry for his actions towards his estranged wife, so much so that he’s issuing her another public apology.

The music producer shared a Mother’s Day post on Sunday tributed to Faith Evans who he’s currently divorcing amid claims he requested spousal support from her.

According to Stevie, he wants to rebuild Faith’s trust and he promises to be “more delicate” with her heart after “learning his lesson.” He also pleaded for her forgiveness.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you, and humiliated you in front of the world,” Stevie captioned a picture of himself and the R&B songstress. “From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.” “I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust,” he continued. “Happy Mothers Day x I love you.”

This is not the first time Stevie’s publicly apologized to his wife.

Stevie J Apologized For A Deeply Disturbing Viral Video That Surfaced

In November, Stevie also apologized to Faith after a video surfaced of him berating her in their home while accusing her of cheating.

“Please leave me alone, I hate you!” said Faith in the video. “I hate you too,” said Stevie. “All I did was love you, how could you do that to me?!”

“I’d like to make this video for my wife,” Stevie later said while apologizing. “A video was released last week that showed talking crazy to my wife, pubicly humiliaing my wife. I’d like to apologize and say sorry that I even allowed someone to come into my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us,” he continued. “You’re an amazing person. I’d like to apologize to your family, they don’t deserve that either. Nah, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment. You know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith, and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always.”

Stevie J And Faith Evans’ Divorce Update

Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith but just six days later the two sparked reconciliation rumors after Faith posted a series of videos featuring the two of them happily doing cartwheels on a beach.

Back in December, however, Radar reported that Stevie requested spousal support from his wife, something that Faith formally demanded be denied by the court. Furthermore, she reportedly wanted “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” to be awarded to her. Faith also reportedly claimed in her response that she and Stevie split on May 29, 2020, which is much earlier than the date listed by Stevie in his petition. In his divorce petition, Stevie reportedly listed the date of marriage as July 17, 2018, and the date of separation as October 19, 2021. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In January, The Grio reported that Stevie J’s divorce lawyer wanted to drop him as a client. Kimia Klein of Rothschild LP law firm filed a motion to dismiss him as a client citing an “irremediable breakdown” in their relationship.

What do YOU think about the latest Stevie/Faith update? Do YOU think Faith will accept his public apology?