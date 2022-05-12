Bossip Video

Looks like things are still far from finished when it comes to an ATL housewife’s divorce.

Yes, Kenya Moore is still married to her estranged ex, and yes, there’s more news to report about their ongoing split. A new court order shows that Moore and Marc Daly have reached a confidentiality agreement and they’re finally working towards a settlement.

Radar reports that Marc claimed Kenya was dragging her feet on providing him with information on her finances and took months to turn over “basic documents.” She also allegedly failed to submit a proposed child support worksheet for their daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

Now a new court order reveals that the parties appeared for a hearing and Kenya admitted to not turning over all the documents citing “privacy concerns.” Now she’s agreed to produce the documents because a confidentiality agreement is in place. The development means the two can start having real negotiation talks and try to wrap things up, reports Radar.

Marc Daly Still Allegedly After Legal Fees, Moore Manor

The latest filing still makes mention of Daly’s demands for Kenya to pay his legal fees and to give him a stake in her home, Moore Manor.

Despite Kenya buying Moore Manor in 2015 before they wed in 2017, Marc’s attorney claims that Marc “invested money” into the 7,200 square-foot home during the marriage.

“Husband seeks an equitable division of the parties’ marital residence,” wrote the restaurateur’s lawyer.

Kenya’s team countered by saying,

“Respondent is well aware that Petitioner owned and operated the property in question long before the marriage.”

Play

Kenya Filed For Divorce After Marc Announced Their Separation

As previously reported Kenya officially filed for divorce from Marc Daly in May of 2021 after years of alleged reconciliations, rumors, and counseling. In the official divorce docs, Kenya called their marriage “irretrievably broken” with no hopes of reconciliation and noted that they’ve been separated as of September 19, 2019, noting that they’ve been in a “bonafide state of separation since that date.”

Her filing came after Marc told MadameNoire, in January 2021, the week of Kenya’s 50th birthday, that he was the one who was ready to move forward with divorce. MN exclusively reported a statement from Marc announcing the decision to end his marriage with Kenya officially.

Kenya Will Discuss Divorce On #RHOA Season 14

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya is opening up about her divorce while planning a birthday tea party for Brooklyn, who is turning 3 years old. Kenya remarks to the party planner that she doesn’t know if Marc “is going to help with the party.”

“I don’t expect anything more from him at this point,” says Kenya in a confessional to Bravo.

Poor Ken!

Are you surprised that Kenya’s divorce is still ongoing?

What do YOU think about Marc Daly’s demands?