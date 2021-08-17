Bossip Video

#RHOA fans can look forward to seeing Kenya Moore’s precious princess on future episodes as the housewife’s contentious split from her hubby moves forward. In legal docs, however, it looks like there’s talk about someone’s stake in Ken’s palatial palace.

As previously reported Kenya officially filed for divorce from Marc Daly in May after years of alleged reconciliations, rumors, and counseling.

Now, a Georgia judge has ruled that their daughter Brooklyn Daly can continue filming Real Housewives of Atlanta despite her father’s attempts to block it. Last season Brooklyn was seen on the show but her face was blurred out presumably per her father’s wishes.

Radar reports however that in June while Kenya and Marc were in court over custody, a judge ruled that their daughter could be shown on Bravo.

What makes that ruling especially eyebrow-raising is that there’s a mention of “disputed instances of domestic violence”, something we’ve never heard about between the estranged couple.

The judge said he reached his decision after hearing several factors including whether Brooklyn should be allowed to film Real Housewives of Atlanta and “disputed instances of domestic violence … based on” Kenya’s testimony. The court ordered the parties to work on “lessening disparaging communication” between the two. The judge found Kenya to be a very involved parent who was nurturing Brooklyn. In court, the judge said he believed Marc could “bridge those gaps.”

The judge also added that Brooklyn will only appear in “age-appropriate” #RHOA scenes and Kenya will have to alert Marc when their child will be filming. Radar adds that the judge noted that #RHOA filming was a “particular point of contention” for the two and in the order, he said was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown, that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

Correct. Kenya’s clearly a doting mom to her baby girl.

In addition to the ruling on the couple’s daughter, Radar reports that Kenya’s demanding the court shut down her estranged husband’s attempts to stake a claim in her Moore Manor that she purchased in 2015 before they wed in 2017.





Kenya’s Moore Manor mansion is mentioned in legal docs by Marc’s attorney who claims that Marc “invested money” into the home during the marriage. Not so, says Kenya whose been seen renovating the home on #RHOA. According to Kenya, she had her 7,200 mansion before she even met her husband, and although she previously said she wanted a “new place” for herself and her new man…

she ultimately kept it and Marc lived there with her while commuting back and forth to New York. Despite that, Marc’s attorney is fighting back.

In court documents, his lawyer wrote, “Husband seeks an equitable division of the parties’ marital residence.”