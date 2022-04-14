Bossip Video

Kenya Moore is done bringing the drama on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

That’s the message the reality star is sending ahead of #RHOA season 14 in a new interview. As previously reported Kenya will be back on the Bravo show alongside Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora and returning veteran Shereé Whitfield. There will also be two new faces; four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross who will be a full-time housewife and Monyetta Shaw who will be a “friend of the show.”

This season however Kenya Moore will be passing the baton she’s long-held as the “villain” of the show and instead, she’s moving forward “carefree, happy and funny” The housewife is also claiming that she’s “everyone’s friend” for season 14.

Kenya’s villainous moments of course include trying to out Porsha Williams for allegedly sleeping with a stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, alleging that Phaedra Parks cheated on Apollo Nida with “Mr. Chocolate” and crashing Marlo Hampton’s wig launch with a drumline and her Kenya Moore haircare products.

That however is now all in the past.

“I’m the Kenya that I was always meant to be this season,” Kenya told ET. “It’s so funny because I think that I got pegged into this villain role and now it’s like, girl, just let someone else have that baton. Here, pass the scepter on. Honey, it’s over for you! I just think I’m back to reclaiming who I was always meant to be on this show. Lighthearted, fun, sassy — I will still tell a b***h off, but I do it with such dignity and grace,” she added.

Kenya added that from her debut in season 5 she was considered an adversary and admittedly “leaned into it.”

“I think that I was just pegged into that villain role really early, and I just was never able to get out of that,” she added to ET. “I sort of, in my own way, leaned into it and then it was just like, ‘OK, this is old, because now this really isn’t who I am and I hate that I’m even perceived that way.'”

Are YOU surprised that Kenya is hanging up her #RHOA villain title?

Fans Allege That THIS Housewife Is The New “Villain”

While Kenya’s retiring from the messy villain role, fans think that Marlo Hampton is stepping up in her place.

Real Housewives fans are guessing that Marlo, who is getting her full-time peach as an official housewife, is going to shake things up and let her “villain” flag fly.

So far Marlo has not responded to the “villain” claims.

In the official #RHOA season 14 trailer, Marlo is seen beefing with Kandi Burruss and alleging that she “slept with everybody.”

Kenya “not a villain” Moore is also seen in the trailer calling Marlo a “pitiful hoe.”

Who do YOU think will be the villain of season 14?

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres Sunday, May 1st at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo. Catch all prior seasons on Peacock.