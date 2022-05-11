Bossip Video

Season 2 on the way!

We’re only a few weeks away from the long-awaited return of smash hit series ‘P-Valley‘ that premieres on Friday, June 3 at midnight on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Season 2 reveals a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic while becoming a battleground for the throne with some new blood shaking up the locker room.

Viewers can expect a deeper dive into the lives of the Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa.

“…every single character is dealing with being haunted—haunted by the past, haunted by their mistakes,” said Creator/Showrunner Katori Hall when asked about the ‘darkness’ in Season 2. “And I think we’re all going to see how there is a literal and figurative haunting that occurs inside and outside the Pynk. Those characters that went into that room — Hailey, Mercedes, and Uncle Clifford — they’re going to be haunted by what happened in that room.”

Peep the intriguing railer below:

Play

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Morocco Omari as Big L, Dominic DeVore as Duffy, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox as Derrick and Skyler Joy as Gidget.

Recently announced John Clarence Stewart as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton as Farrah, Gail Bean as Roulette and Psalms Salazar as Whisper, also join the cast this season.

New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT beginning June 12 with episode 202.