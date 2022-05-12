Bossip Video

The day is finally here! It’s Kendrick Eve and after five years away from the rap game, his return is hours away.

We still have very few details about Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, but below is what we do know.

On “Family Ties,” Kendrick promised he would be smoking on “Top 5’s,” which many took as a promise he would be addressing the current state of music. The album is being teased as a double album, thanks to a picture posted on his website. Plus, last weekend, Kendrick dropped “The Heart Part 5,” with the theme being that he is all of us.

In the video, he morphed into OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. The Nipsey Hussle part alone reminded us of what we’ve missed in Kendrick’s absence over the past few years. His new album will hit social media like a thunderstorm and some of the think pieces are sure to be obnoxious while some will hold valid information.

Yesterday, Lamar blessed the world with the cover art for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and the think pieces already started flying.

From the diamond-encrusted thorn crown to the gun in his back pocket, social media was quick to find meaning in all of it.

The cover also showcased his fiancée Whitney Alford who’s cradling an infant.

According to TMZ, the couple recently quietly welcomed their second child.

Buckle up, because it’s sure to be a fun weekend when the album drops and the opinions come in.