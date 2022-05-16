Bossip Video

A Real Housewife of Atlanta vet traded shade with a sophomore housewife who spilled some tea at a child’s tea party.

Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora went head to head on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta amid rumors started by a loose-lipped assistant.

During the show, Shereé was made aware of a rumor going around that she skipped out on paying her “former assistant” Anthony who now assists Drew.

“Guess what Kandi told me, that you [and Drew] have the same assistant and you don’t pay him,” said new housewife Marlo Hampton noting that Kandi heard that info from Drew. “Why the hell wouldn’t Kandi call and tell you?!” asked Marlo clearly stirring the pot.

With that, a peeved Shereé told #RHOA cameras that Drew might want to be careful…

“Anthony has told me a s***load of things about her husband, her household, everything,” said the OG. “The streets be talking, baby.”

Anthony himself was later seen dishing to Drew about his “good, good girlfriend” Shereé allegedly stiffing him on payment.

“Let me say this, I love Shereé deeply,” said Anthony while telling a story about working with the housewife via She by Shereé emails. “That’s one of my good, good girlfriends, but I had to cut off all business ties with her. We all know, and it’s no shade, but she don’t like to pay.” Drew And Shereé Clash At Kenya Moore’s Daughter’s Birthday Party Later during a birthday tea party for Kenya’s 3-year-old daughter Brooklyn, the ladies played a messy “tea spilling” game and the Shereé “don’t pay” rumor resurfaced. “I mean, it’s just what I heard. Anthony said that he was your assistant, but that he had to cut ties because you never paid him,” Drew told Shereé noting that she tried to pull her aside at another event to tell her. “I don’t know for sure because I don’t know you.” “If you don’t know for sure then why are you spreading it?” an irritated Shereé asked Drew. “Did you not tell Kandi? And then Kandi told Marlo. Can you please tell me what you’re talking about?” “He just said you never paid him…” started Drew. “Anthony was never my assistant,” Shereé snapped. “Why the f— would I pay somebody if they’re not my assistant?!” The tense moment led to Shereé calling Drew a “ditzy b***” and Shereé’s friend Fatum hopping in to bring up Anthony’s alleged history of messy rumor spreading. “Is this the same guy that told you her husband is gay?” asked Fatum. “He’s talking about you [Drew] and saying your husband is gay and all that…”

That comment pissed off Drew and she told Fatum to never “portray her husband in that light.” And while it took a moment, Drew eventually processed that Fatum was just giving her a heads up about Anthony’s allegedly messy behavior.

“I didn’t hear that, sorry. I didn’t hear that Anthony said that,” said Drew. “I never heard that [rumor] a day in my life.”

Drew confirmed that Anthony was on probation but she said was unaware that he was questioning her husband’s sexuality.

As the ladies were wrapping up to leave baby Brooklyn’s birthday party, Shereé and Drew clashed again and hands were waved in faces. Shereé insisted that she doesn’t know “her” [Drew] and Drew put her hands in the fellow housewife’s face while talking about an upcoming cast trip to New York.

“It’s gonna be fun,” said Drew waving her hands near Shereé while the ladies implored her to stop. “Didn’t you hear that she got a strong right hook?” asked Kandi.

What a mess—and it’s all surrounding one person’s rumor spreading.

What do YOU think about Drew Vs. Shereé?

Were you expecting them to clash this season?