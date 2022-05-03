Bossip Video

Fresh off her debut as an official Real Housewife of Atlanta, Marlo Hampton threw some shade at a former friend.

As previously reported Marlo made waves during the premiere of #RHOA season 14 where she “Le’Archive” annihilated her fellow housewives for shading her exclusive event. According to Marlo she “wouldn’t expect” french-roll rocking housewife Drew to “understand” the high-fashion gala, but she was surprised that the “money girls”, Kandi and Kenya, had numerous questions

Soooo shady!

In addition to dragging the girls on Sunday’s episode, Marlo also appeared on “Watch What Happens” Live to dish on becoming a full-time peach holder.

According to Marlo, finally getting her rightful peach is “everything.”

“It means everything!” said Marlo while alongside actress Gabrielle Dennis. “It means that if you believe in it, if you want it—I’m not leaving you guys ever so this is home for me.”

Later, however, she was asked to weigh in on Porsha Williams’ engagement to Simon Guoabadia.

Marlo Hampton Comments On Porsha Williams’ Engagement

If you can recall, Marlo previously doubted the validity of the relationship and said it was for a #RHOA storyline.

“I don’t f*** with her but I don’t think that’s real,” said Marlo. “Porsha likes fine [men], but guess what? Good storyline. That’s like me dating Dennis, that’s some s** you just don’t do.”

Now, when a fan asked Marlo to give an updated take on the couple who recently hit the 1-year mark, the housewife didn’t hold back.

“What do you think about Porsha and Simon’s new relationship and do you think you have they have what it takes to go the long run?” asked a #WWHL viewer named JJ. “Well as long as his money doesn’t run out they definitely have what it takes, ” said Marlo. “That’s just what I think, you asked what do I think. I think as long as this money keeps flowing they’re good to go.”

OOP!

Porsha and Marlo had a falling out in RHOA season 13 when Marlo accused “fakest of them all” Porsha of lying about her involvement in “strippergate.” Marlo said she felt betrayed that her good girlfriend didn’t confide in her about what “really happened” during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party with Bolo The Entertainer.

“When we got back from South Carolina, Porsha didn’t call me, I literally had my phone, I text her, ‘Hey, we need to talk off camera,'” said Marlo. “Because if you are my friend … I want you to say, ‘Marlo, I f**ked up. I f**ked the damn stripper. This b***h Kenya trying to be your friend. Hold me down, if you guys are making up…’ but at least let me know. At least you let me know.”

On Porsha’s end, she accused Marlo of “moving funny” while reconciling a friendship with Porsha’s nemesis, Kenya Moore, and dubbed Marlo a “clout chaser.”

So far Porsha has not responded to Marlo’s most recent shade.

What do YOU think about Marlo Hampton shading Porsha Williams’ Simon Guobadia engagement?