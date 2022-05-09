“Real Housewives of Atlanta” viewers are [once again] up in arms about a housewife’s hubby who is openly gaslighting her on camera.

As previously reported sophomore housewife Drew Sidora revealed during the #RHOA season 14 premiere that she found inappropriate text messages from her husband Ralph Pittman’s assistant on his phone. According to the housewife, the woman offered to “give her husband a massage” and Ralph didn’t properly shut her down.

During the episode, Ralph actually revealed to housewives Kandi and Sanya Richards-Ross what he sent back to the woman in question and his response indeed did sound inappropriate.

“It was like a throwaway,” explained Ralph. “I was like, ‘My back is really hurting’ and she was like, ‘You should’ve gotten that massage…’ I said, ‘Man, I’m a guy….'” “Just tell the truth, said Drew interrupting her husband. “She said. ‘I told you I should’ve come and given you that massage,’ He said, ‘I’m a guy, LOL’ and she said, ‘Well now I know for next time.’

Really?

Fast forward to Sunday’s episode and the drama continued.

Ralph Pittman Gaslights Drew Sidora About His Ex-Assistant

While discussing the assistant drama, Ralph confirmed to his wife that he fired the lady—but they’re still in contact. Why? Well, because Ralph alleged that Drew didn’t say that she wanted him to cease contact with her.

“I fired her,” said Ralph. “I never said we don’t talk anymore, I said we’re not doing business,” he clarified. “I said I was no longer going to work with her. If you want me to never talk to her again, you say it out of your mouth.” “I will never do that,” said Drew who told #RHOA producers that sometimes her husband confuses her and puts her on “tumble dry” with his explanations. “I want you to respect the relationship in order for you to make the decision because then down the road if you feel like it wasn’t the right decision, you’re blaming me and now you’re resenting me for it.” “There’s a lot of things I’ve resented you for though…” said Ralph ominously.

Mr. “Tumble Dry” then tried to explain things further to fellow husbands Aaron Ross and Todd Tucker. That didn’t go so well for him.

Talk about word salad, right? Let us know if you can decipher what Ralph was trying to say because we’re still confused.

Bravo pulling all these receipts on Ralph’s constant lying and gaslighting YESSSSSS #RHOA pic.twitter.com/DGQtTFhucH — Mihrimah| FS | Eid Mubarak Yall👏🪬✨🌙 (@Mihrimah_FS) May 9, 2022

Later, during what was supposed to be a “fairytale” romantic dinner, Ralph and Drew clashed; HARD.

