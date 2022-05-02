After much anticipation, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is back with a fresh face, a messy massage text, and someone shading a potential fashion faux pas.

As previously reported season 14 includes a “new dynamic” with veterans Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, and Drew Sidora returning alongside full-time peach holder Marlo Hampton and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross.

The premiere delivered “fun shade” and friendship that many fans said felt like earlier seasons of #RHOA where the girls would primarily gather as good girlfriends.

This feels like old Atlanta and it feels so good #RHOA pic.twitter.com/FwYjlmhzWn — Forrest (@its4rest) May 2, 2022

The girls were right when they said this season feels like old Atlanta. That scene felt so authentic! Amazing way to start the episode❤️ #RHOA — Vanderpump Rules (@PumpRulesBravo) May 2, 2022

In addition to viewers seeing the ladies kicking it and kee-keeing—viewers also saw Drew Sidora once again address issues in her marriage.

Drew Says Her Husband Ralph’s Assistant Sent An Innapropiate “Massage Offer” Text

After a workout with Sanya-Richards Ross and her husband Aaron, Drew confessed that she found inappropriate text messages from her husband Ralph Pittman’s assistant on his phone.

According to the housewife, the woman offered to “give her husband a massage” something Drew did NOT appreciate.

Ralph recapped what went down with Sanya’s hubby.

“I’m not telling you you have to fire your assisant BUT—iif you don’t fire her then you’re going to have hell!” Ralph said Drew warned him.

Sanya and Aaron hearing ALL of Drew and Ralph's business when they just wanted to work out #RHOA pic.twitter.com/dinizqzs4o — Alex Travis (@AlexAwritergirl) May 2, 2022

Kandi, Sanya & Drew Discuss Ralph’s Assistant—Ralph Jumps In The Convo

Later, Drew also divulged the info to Kandi after letting Kandi and Sanya taste her “Drop It With Drew” food prep.

Drews talks about her mommy make over and her New project drop it with Drew #RHOA pic.twitter.com/7fPKo6YiLR — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) May 2, 2022

During the chat, however, Ralph suddenly appeared [because he was probably eavesdropping] and tried to plead his case.

“What version are you giving?” asked Ralph sarcastically about his wife’s convo about the assisant. “I think that if she makes your wife uncomfortable then that’s the problem, right?” asked Sanya.

Instead of answering directly, Ralph rambled about two different marriage counselors seeing it from his perspective and said his back issues are the reason why the massage was offered.

“So at the time, my back…” started Ralph. “Drew even knew this. She ordered a massage therapist—if she [the assistant] wanted to shoot her shot…”

He was quickly cut off by the ladies who said that the assistant did just that.

Still, Ralph wouldn’t back down but–he stumbled when Kandi asked him how he responded to the assistant’s massage offer.

“It was like a throwaway,” said Ralph. “I was like, ‘My back is really hurting’ and she was like, ‘You should’ve gotten that massage…’ I said, ‘Man, I’m a guy….'” “Just tell the truth, said Drew interrupting her husband. “She said. ‘I told you I should’ve come and given you that massage,’ He said, ‘I’m a guy, LOL’ and she said, ‘Well now I know for next time.’

SERIOUSLY?

The ladies then rightfully agreed that the text had inappropriate sexual connotations.

“I’m a guy means if you come over here it ain’t gonna be JUST gonna be a massage,” said Kandi.

Do YOU think Ralph’s text to his assistant was inappropriate? Survey says…

Ralph don’t go to the gym for physical strength. He goes to keep his LIES strong for Drew’s delusion #RHOA pic.twitter.com/pvA1QXPi5u — I’M NOT LOOKING FOR A MAN. LET’S START THERE ! (@DARRRRREEEEEEE1) May 2, 2022

Ralph is a mess and I dunno why Drew keeps suffering herself with a man that’s for the streets #RHOA — Eve-Ye (@_iamivie) May 2, 2022



YES!

So we all in AGREEMENT Ralph assistant doing more then assisting. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/P2GvUjvuxl — PÉP DËÁN (@BlazerN_Shades) May 2, 2022

Drew Speaks Out On Her Husband’s Assistant

Interestingly enough Drew recently told US Weekly about the assistant’s text and said it was cathartic to share the drama with the ladies.

“We were going through a situation with an assistant, and it was good for me to be able to share with my cast,” Drew told Us. “I feel like when you’re going through it by yourself, you’re like, ‘OK, is it just me? Am I crazy? Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I’m tripping,’” the singer, who got married to Ralph in 2014, added. “It was an opportunity for Ralph to hear not just my voice, but to know that, maybe, this is something we need to dig into and figure out why this is happening.”

She also confessed that she and her hubby often go back and forth about divorce…

“It always feels like we’re almost about to get divorced,” she revealed to Us. “[But] we’re not gonna give up. We need to come back home, regroup and figure out what we’re gonna do moving forward. That’s the journey we’re on every day honestly.”

but following the texting scandal, Drew’s “developed a new outlook” on their marriage.

“I trust my husband because I also know the other side of him growing up in a single-family household and him also losing his father. I grew up in a two-family household and the love I received was different. The environment I grew up in was different,” the singer, who shares son Michael, 6 and daughter Aniya, 4, with her husband told Us. “When we go to a deeper level to understand certain things, we just try to work through it. We’re not willing just to throw in our marriage when we’ve got three beautiful children, but every day is not perfect. Marriage is a roller coaster and I think I’m just willing to show that.”

It’s nice that Drew trusts her man—but Bravo fans made it clear last night that they DO NOT.

I want more for Drew than this marriage. Ralph is well-meaning, but selfish, immature and he lacks proactive common sense emotional intelligence. And he’s closer to 40 than 30. Like…that’s too old to need her to be explain to him why certain relationship behavior is a no #RHOA pic.twitter.com/HuWcF1W4nc — [kie.ran] (@danblackroyd) May 2, 2022

In addition to Ralph’s assistant drama playing out on RHOA, viewers also saw Marlo Hampton host her Le’Archive fashion showroom event—and ALL the shade that ensued during it.

