Bossip Video

Violence erupted in Atlanta yesterday inside of a popular Buckhead restaurant and the results left one man dead and a family in intense grief.

Police Killed Man Who Fired Shots Inside Buckhead Restaurant

According to Fox5Atlanta, the parents of 22-year-old Nygil Cullins, Quiten and Mya Cullins, were desperately trying to get professional help for their son just minutes before he was shot dead by Atlanta police officers inside of Fogo de Chao. Hours before the fatal shooting, Mya was on the phone with emergency responders trying to get them to commit Nygil to a mental health facility.

“My biggest fear when I got on the phone with them – I said ‘he’s an African-American male, please make sure whoever shows up is trained and knowledgeable so when they deal with my son, I don’t have to worry about him being killed,” she said.

Mya says Nygil left his home and “not even 30 to 40 minutes later, he was on the news.”

The security guard who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. The Cullins make no bones about the fact that they believe Atlanta Police failed them all as they did not get to Nygil’s apartment in time to stop him from leaving. The GBI will conduct an investigation into the officers who fired the shots and the Fulton County DA will decide on any potential disciplinary actions.